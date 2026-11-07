The Talk Awards Honors California Businesses For 17 Years Of Outstanding Customer Service

Three California businesses were recently recognized by the Talk Awards for continuously providing outstanding service to their customers.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three businesses based in California were recently honored by The Talk Awards for a continuous legacy of excellent customer service and satisfaction, with each receiving a 17th consecutive award.DG Auto Body & Paint, Inc. in Fremont, is a full-service collision shop handling repairs on all makes and models including frame and unibody repair and replacement, replacement of suspension components, glass replacement, and more. The family-owned company has been in business since 2008 and is focused on providing dedicated customer service and high-quality work. Its friendly, highly trained, expert staff members can explain all the necessary repairs to help customers understand what is needed to get their vehicle back on the road. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Stanford Chiropractic Center in Palo Alto, has helped thousands of patients in the community find pain relief and recover from injuries. The first step in treatment is an individualized plan for each patient that takes into account their health concerns to better address their pain with chiropractic care and other non-invasive therapies. The center provides a relaxing atmosphere with friendly and professional staff who are ready to welcome patients and ensure their visit is an enjoyable and uplifting experience. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Laser Clinique in San Diego is a premier medical spa with an innovative approach to skin and body care. They integrate cosmetic dermatology, cosmetic surgery, spa services and aesthetic therapy in a state-of-the-art facility, offering the perfect blend of aesthetics and science for all clients' skincare needs. From laser treatments to dermal fillers, Laser Clinique is proud to offer its clients some of the best cosmetic procedures the area has to offer, backed by unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their Award Page at .The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

Teresa Hersha

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+1 866-732-9800

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The Talk Awards Honors California Businesses for 17 Years of Outstanding Customer Service News Provided By The Stirling Center for Excellence November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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