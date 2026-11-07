Taiwan's Chung Hua Plastic Wins 2026 Supply Chain Asia Award For Digital Transformation

Dr. Zack Hsieh, Chief Technology Officer of Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., accepts the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year – Digital Transformation award at the 21st Supply Chain Asia Awards in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 30, 2026.

The Chung Hua Plastic team celebrates winning the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year – Digital Transformation award at the 21st Supply Chain Asia Awards in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 30, 2026.

Chung Hua Plastic's Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport connects product identities with manufacturing parameters, material batches, and quality records to enable unit-level traceability. Dashboard interface shown for illustrative purposes.

The company's unit-level Digital Product Passport links products to manufacturing data, cutting traceability investigations from two hours to ten minutes.

- Dr. Zack Hsieh, Chief Technology Officer, Chung Hua PlasticTAOYUAN, TAOYUAN CITY, TAIWAN, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (CHP), a Taiwan-based precision plastics manufacturer, has received the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year – Digital Transformation award at the 21st Supply Chain Asia Awards, held on October 30, 2026, at the Conrad Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.Dr. Zack Hsieh, Chief Technology Officer of Chung Hua Plastic, accepted the award on behalf of the company.The recognition highlights CHP's development and implementation of its Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport (DPP), which connects individual manufactured components with the actual production data behind them.In its official awards publication, Supply Chain Asia recognized CHP for improving manufacturing visibility by linking physical products with machine, process, and quality information at the individual-unit level.Beyond the QR Code: Connecting Each Product to Its Manufacturing HistoryTraditional manufacturing traceability often relies on batch-level records. While these records provide useful production information, they can make it difficult to identify the precise conditions under which an individual component was manufactured.CHP developed its Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport to address this challenge.Each component receives a unique digital identity through laser marking during production. Unlike a conventional QR code used primarily for identification, CHP's system links that identity directly to manufacturing data, including machine conditions, process parameters, inspection results, operator records, and production history.The system brings together Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), AI-enabled inspection, and real-time shop-floor data. Instead of searching through separate production records, engineers can retrieve the manufacturing history associated with a specific component.The technology is already in use at CHP's Taiwan manufacturing operations. On selected high-volume production lines, traceability investigation time has decreased from approximately two hours to ten minutes, while defect rates have fallen by more than 30%. The platform currently generates over 300,000 Digital Product Passports each month.“Our goal was never just to give each product a QR code,” said Dr. Zack Hsieh, Chief Technology Officer of Chung Hua Plastic.“What matters is connecting that product to the actual conditions under which it was made. When that information is available at the individual-unit level, our teams can investigate quality issues more precisely and use the data to improve production. It also gives us a stronger foundation for future manufacturing applications.”A Year of International RecognitionThe Supply Chain Asia award follows two earlier international recognitions for CHP in 2026.In January, its Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport was named a winner in the TechRadar Pro Picks category of the CES Picks Awards. The company was also selected as a finalist in the 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards, organized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers in the United States.CHP plans to extend its Digital Product Passport system to additional production lines and continue building a reliable manufacturing data foundation for quality analysis, traceability, and future applications.As the company expands the system, its focus remains on a practical principle: better manufacturing decisions begin with reliable production data.Supply Chain Asia has published a dedicated feature on CHP's award-winning project in its official 2026 awards publication.Read the Official Supply Chain Asia Award Feature.Learn more about CHP's Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport.About Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.Founded in 1976, Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based precision plastics manufacturer providing mold development, injection molding, secondary processing, and assembly services. The company has manufacturing operations in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam.CHP continues to advance its smart manufacturing capabilities through MES, IIoT, AI-enabled inspection, robotics, and unit-level Digital Product Passport technology.

Gary Wen

Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

+886 33411171

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Taiwan's Chung Hua Plastic Wins 2026 Supply Chain Asia Award for Digital Transformation News Provided By Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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