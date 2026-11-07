Porcelain And Zirconia Veneers In Tribeca, Planned Case By Case

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tribeca Dental Studio offers veneers in porcelain and zirconia, with the material and design planned case by case after an evaluation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, N.Y., November 2026 - Tribeca Dental Studio, a full-service dental practice in Tribeca, Manhattan, New York City, providing general, cosmetic, implant, orthodontic, pediatric, and emergency dentistry since 2007, provides veneers in both porcelain and zirconia - and plans each case individually, because the right veneer depends on the tooth, the bite, and what the patient actually needs to change.

A veneer is a thin shell bonded to the front surface of a tooth. Veneers are used to change a tooth's shape, size, and color: to repair chips and worn edges, close gaps, even out teeth that sit unevenly, and cover deep discoloration that whitening cannot reach. Done well, a veneer does not look like a veneer - it looks like the tooth that was always supposed to be there.

Offering two materials is deliberate. Porcelain is the material most associated with natural-looking front teeth - it takes on light the way enamel does. Zirconia is chosen where strength is the priority. Neither is "the better veneer" in the abstract: the choice is made during planning, weighing where the tooth sits, the forces it takes when the patient bites, and the result the patient is looking for.

Planning is also where candidacy is decided. Veneers are not the answer to every cosmetic concern - in some cases whitening is enough, in others orthodontic treatment is the better first step, and a tooth that is structurally weak may need a crown instead. At Tribeca Dental Studio, that conversation happens at the evaluation, before any tooth is prepared, so patients understand the options and the trade-offs of each.

"A veneer is not a sticker - it is a restoration, and it has to be planned like one," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "The shape, the bite, the material: all of that is decided before we touch a tooth. That planning is the difference between a smile that looks made and a smile that just looks right."

Veneer consultations are held at the practice's Tribeca office, where candidacy, material choice, and a complete treatment plan are reviewed before treatment is scheduled. The practice is open Monday–Friday, 8 AM–6 PM, and Saturday, 9 AM–4 PM.

About Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio is a full-service dental practice in Tribeca, Manhattan, New York City, providing general, cosmetic, implant, orthodontic, pediatric, and emergency dentistry since 2007. The practice is located at 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007. For consultations: +1 212-561-5303 -

Media contact: Tribeca Dental Studio,..., +1 212-561-5303

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Porcelain and Zirconia Veneers in Tribeca, Planned Case by Case News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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