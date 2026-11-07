USIQ To Announce New U.S. World's Best Employer Honorees On December 1, 2026

World ́s Best Employer

The program evaluates employers using publicly available information, including employee reviews, surveys, certifications, and workplace benefits.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The USIQ United States Institute for Quality will announce the newly recognized U.S. employers in its World's Best Employer program on December 1, 2026. The recognition is based on a multistage assessment that brings together employer information from a range of publicly available sources.USIQ conducts the U.S. program using its own evaluation framework. Information about the initiative and its assessment process is available on the World's Best Employer website.According to the program's published [U.S. methodology ], the assessment combines subjective opinions with documented employer practices, including benefits and other offerings publicly communicated by employers. The organization describes this approach as a meta-analysis, bringing existing research and other available information together for evaluation.The process begins with defining the research question and collecting relevant research. Information is then recorded, coded, and evaluated before the analysis and selection of honorees. Different sources and assessment areas receive different weights under the program's evaluation framework.The published U.S. methodology describes an annual process covering a pool of more than 500,000 employers. Recognition reflects the program's assessment of the information collected and the criteria applied by USIQ.The program's [U.S. sources and evaluation overview ] identifies categories including employee reviews, surveys, employer awards, certifications, sustainability, digital accessibility, and employee benefits. Career websites, media coverage, and memberships or voluntary commitments related to human resources also contribute to the assessment.For workplace benefits, the review considers publicly available information about flexible schedules, remote work where applicable, and benefits beyond salary. The website assessment examines factors such as navigation, mobile usability, and access to job openings. Existing certifications are evaluated according to their scope and methodology.Under the published scoring framework, employers can earn up to 500 points across the assessment areas. Those receiving at least 300 points qualify for recognition. The award therefore reflects attainment of a defined threshold within the program's scoring system. The source overview also notes that surveys used in the assessment are not necessarily representative.About World's Best EmployerWorld's Best Employer is an employer recognition program with country-specific assessments. Its U.S. program is conducted by the United States Institute for Quality. The initiative brings together information from multiple sources to assess employer attractiveness under its own methodology.

Gedrianne Abadies

Quality Standardization and Certification LLC

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USIQ to Announce New U.S. World's Best Employer Honorees on December 1, 2026 News Provided By Quality Standardization and Certification LLC November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional...



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