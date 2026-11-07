Lior Manelis Launches Lior SEO, A South Florida SEO And Web Design Practice

Lior Manelis, founder of Lior SEO, in a composite image over the Miami skyline.

The Cooper City practice serves businesses in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, with search and website work handled directly by its founder.

- Lior ManelisCOOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lior Manelis has launched Lior SEO, a search engine optimization (SEO) and web design practice headquartered in Cooper City, Florida. The practice serves businesses in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, and its website, liorseo, went live this month.Manelis has more than 14 years of experience in local search and has worked with more than 250 companies, from single-location businesses to multi-location franchises and enterprises. Manelis is also a co-founder of BlckPanda Creative. Background on the founder and the practice's working standards is available on its About page.Lior SEO is structured around one operator rather than an account team. Clients work directly with Manelis, with no account managers between the client and the work."The person who looks at your search position is the person who writes your pages and the person who answers the phone," said Manelis. "That caps how many clients can exist at once, which is why there is a limit on the free audits."SEO services for businesses in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, along with other South Florida cities, cover local SEO, Google Business Profile work, technical SEO and AI search visibility. AI search visibility refers to whether assistants such as chatbots name a business when they answer a question instead of listing links. The practice measures four things: organic search position, position across a grid of map scan points, whether assistants name the business, and the calls and visits that arrive as a result."Being found is the easy half," said Manelis. "Positions are how I measure the work, not what the work is. The work is making you the obvious choice at the moment somebody is choosing."Pages on the website also cover SEO in Doral, Cooper City, Coral Springs and Delray Beach, and web design in Pompano Beach and Delray Beach, with each page written for that city.Web design services for businesses in the same three counties include WordPress builds, landing pages and redesigns. Each project starts with a map of every page the site will have and the single job each page does, before any visual design begins. The client keeps the site, the domain and the analytics in the client's own name when the project is finished.The two services carry different terms. A website build is a one-off project with no minimum term. The SEO retainer has a six-month minimum initial term, with written benchmarks at three months and at six months. Lior SEO does not manage paid advertising or social media accounts, and its website says so directly.The practice works across 18 trades and professions, including law firms, dental practices, med spas, pest control, pool service and solar. The website has a page for each trade, written around the Florida law or building code that applies to it, because those rules can affect what a business is allowed to say on its own website. A law firm's website, for example, counts as lawyer advertising under Florida Bar rules, and a pest control company's advertising counts as pest control under state law.Lior SEO names no clients on its website. Case studies identify a business by trade and city only.Businesses in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties can request a free recorded audit through the website. Each audit is a recording made by Manelis with the business's site open on screen, rather than a PDF or an automated score, and the number completed each week is capped. A business with fewer than 15 Google reviews is told to build its reviews before starting search work.About Lior SEOLior SEO is the search and web design practice of Lior Manelis, headquartered in Cooper City, Florida. It serves businesses in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties with local SEO, Google Business Profile work, technical SEO, AI search visibility and website design. There is no walk-in office. Service details and pricing are published at liorseo.

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Lior Manelis Launches Lior SEO, a South Florida SEO and Web Design Practice News Provided By BlckPanda Creative November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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