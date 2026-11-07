Orthodontist And Wellness Coach Dr. Arlene Wright Puts The Focus On Men Over 40 For Men's Health Awareness Month

With 20+ years in clinical practice, Dr. Wright offers free 30-min online consultations for men in the US & Canada facing poor sleep, stress and burnout.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Arlene Wright, an orthodontist with more than 20 years of clinical experience and a certified holistic health coach, is marking Men's Health Awareness Month this November with a focus on men over 40. Through her practice, Living A Life Of Bliss, she is inviting men across the United States and Canada to book a free 30-minute online consultation about sleep, stress and burnout.Many men put their own health last during their busiest career years. Dr. Wright says the men she speaks with often describe the same pattern: short or broken sleep, steady pressure at work, and a sense that reaching their goals did not bring the energy or calm they expected.Dr. Wright points to three everyday signs that stress may be taking more of a toll than a man realizes:- Waking up tired, even after a full night in bed- Feeling short-tempered at home after a long workday- Needing caffeine to get through the afternoon, and alcohol or screens to switch off at nightHer suggested first steps are simple. Keep the same wake-up time every day, including weekends. Take five minutes of slow breathing before bed. And if poor sleep or low energy lasts more than a few weeks, book a check-up with a doctor. She covers this in more detail in her free guide, Men's Health Over 40: What the Research Actually Shows, on her website."Men are often taught to push through and keep going," said Dr. Wright. "But tired, wired and running on empty is not the same as strong. I want men to know that looking after sleep and stress is not a weakness. It is how you keep showing up for your work and the people you love."Dr. Wright's coaching combines evidence-based lifestyle strategies with nervous system regulation and practices drawn from Ayurveda. Sessions take place online, so clients can join from anywhere in the United States or Canada. Her programs cover sound sleep and stress relief, work-life integration, digestion, weight management and skin health.Her coaching supports, and does not replace, medical care. She encourages every client to keep working with their doctor on any health concern.Dr. Wright holds an MSc and the MOrth RCS from The Royal London Hospital. She is a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the American Association of Orthodontists and the World Federation of Orthodontists. She is also a Certified HoloBody Coach (Evercoach by Mindvalley), a Certified Neuro-Transformational Results Coach (Elite Coaching University), and the bestselling author of Living a Life of Bliss: Find Your Soul Purpose, Find Your Bliss.Men who want to take a first step can book a free 30-minute online consultation at livingalifeofblissAbout Dr. Arlene Wright and Living A Life Of BlissDr. Arlene Wright is an orthodontist, certified holistic health coach and bestselling author with more than 20 years of clinical experience. Through Living A Life Of Bliss, she offers online wellness coaching to clients in the United States and Canada, with programs focused on sleep and stress, work-life integration, digestion, weight management and skin health. Her approach blends evidence-based lifestyle strategies with nervous system regulation and Ayurvedic practices. Learn more at livingalifeofblissMedia ContactName: Arlene WrightCompany: Living A Life Of BlissPhone: +1 (868)-709 2142Email:...Website: livingalifeofbliss

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Orthodontist and Wellness Coach Dr. Arlene Wright Puts the Focus on Men Over 40 for Men's Health Awareness Month News Provided By WOWMEDIA247 November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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