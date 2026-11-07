MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Johns Creek Family Dentistry in Duluth advises using 2026 benefits now on dental cleanings and fillings, and planning elective crowns across the January reset.

- Madhavi Bhoompalli, DDS, Dentist and OwnerJOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With many dental plans resetting their annual maximums on January 1, Johns Creek Family Dentistry in Duluth is advising patients in Johns Creek, Suwanee and Peachtree Corners to use remaining benefits now on dental cleanings and on dental fillings already diagnosed, and to plan elective dental crowns across two benefit years rather than rushing them into December. Most annual maximums the practice sees on patients' plans fall between $1,500 and $3,000.That cap goes quickly with restorative care. A single crown at the practice runs about $1,500, enough to use half or all of a maximum in that range. In a December 2025 ADA News column, Bert Hughes, D.M.D., wrote that annual maximums are often unchanged for decades and that some patients delay care until the next plan year, when the maximum resets. The American Dental Association adopted a policy in 2024 stating that it does not support annual or lifetime maximums in any dental benefit program.*Should a dental cleaning wait until January?*No. A cleaning and exam that is due should happen this year if the patient's plan still covers it, according to the practice. Johns Creek Family Dentistry schedules most patients for a cleaning every six months, and each visit includes an exam by Dr. Bhoompalli. A routine visit takes about an hour, and parents and children can be seen back to back. Coverage and plan years vary, so patients should confirm their own reset date and remaining maximum with their insurer.*Is it worth getting a dental crown before insurance resets?*Only when the crown is needed now. Most dental plans cover a percentage of a crown that restores a cracked or decayed tooth, while crowns placed for purely cosmetic reasons usually are not covered. A crown takes two visits at the practice: the first shapes the tooth and fits a temporary, and the second cements the final crown after the bite is checked. Dr. Bhoompalli's position is that a diagnosed problem should not be held for January, and that elective work should not be squeezed into December only to spend a benefit.*Can dental treatment be split across two benefit years?*Often, for larger plans of care, depending on the plan. A patient weighing a dental implant or a set of crowns can sometimes stage the work so that one phase falls in late 2026 and the next in the new plan year, drawing on two annual maximums instead of one. The staging is settled at the consultation, after the practice checks the patient's benefits, and the exact fee is set before any work begins.*What about patients without dental insurance?*They face no year-end deadline, but the same logic applies: diagnosed problems first, elective work on a planned schedule. The practice accepts most insurance plans, offers third-party financing, and runs an in-house membership plan for patients without coverage.*Who does the work at Johns Creek Family Dentistry?*Madhavi Bhoompalli, DDS, is the dentist and owner. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the New York University College of Dentistry in 2007 and has practiced in Johns Creek for nearly 20 years. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry, with advanced training in clear aligners and implants. Cleanings are performed by the practice's dental hygienist, Paula. Dr. Bhoompalli is available to speak with reporters about how annual maximums shape treatment timing for local families.About Johns Creek Family Dentistry: Johns Creek Family Dentistry is a family dental practice at 6630 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite C, Duluth, GA 30097, led by Madhavi Bhoompalli, DDS. The practice serves patients from Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee, Peachtree Corners, Berkeley Lake and Sugar Hill, and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Phone: 770-814-7600. More information is available at .

Ansh Shah

Johns Creek Family Dentistry

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Johns Creek Family Dentistry Explains Year-End Dental Cleaning and Crown Timing News Provided By seenai November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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