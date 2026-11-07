BIOPEP Exhibits Golden Flaxseed Powder At China's Ninth CIIE In Shanghai

Floral displays outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during the ninth China International Import Expo, with flower beds featuring '2026', '9' and the CIIE Jinbao mascot.

The BIOPEP booth at CIIE, with signage highlighting the READY TO EAT message and everyday meal occasions.

Exhibition staff presenting a package of BIOPEP milled golden roasted flaxseed powder at the booth.

Canadian golden flaxseed powder brings nutrition and a gently roasted flavour to everyday meals

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian company BIOPEP is exhibiting its golden flaxseed powder at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), running from November 5 to 10, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). BIOPEP is taking part in the Canada agri-food exhibition area with the Saskatchewan provincial delegation, presenting Chinese consumers and channel partners with a Canadian food that combines natural nutrition and roasted aroma.Flaxseed is widely valued for its nutritional profile, yet taste and convenience also determine whether it fits into daily meals. BIOPEP golden flaxseed powder is made from Canadian golden flaxseed, processed in Canada and exported to China in original Canadian packaging. The product uses a patented roasting process. According to brand product materials, low-temperature roasting is intended to help retain the flaxseed's natural nutrition while developing a mild roasted-nut aroma, giving consumers another practical option for everyday use.Nutritional characteristics of the powder include plant-sourced omega-3 fatty acids as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), together with dietary fibre, plant protein and lignans - constituents commonly associated with flaxseed. For consumers who plan everyday meals carefully, the product can serve as a nutritious food ingredient and as a simple way to add roasted flavour at the table.The powder is ready to eat and does not require further heating. It can be stirred into yogurt or oatmeal at breakfast, mixed into milk, sprinkled over salads, or incorporated into bread, cookies and other baking recipes.On the exhibition floor, the BIOPEP booth is displaying 425 g bags labelled Milled Golden Roasted Flax, with a READY TO EAT message emphasizing convenient daily use. The booth forms part of the wider Canada agri-food presentation at this year's expo.By taking part in CIIE, BIOPEP aims to help more Chinese consumers and business partners discover Canadian golden flaxseed - for the nutrition it contains and for the natural aroma roasting brings.###About BIOPEPBIOPEP is a Canadian company that offers golden flaxseed powder made from Canadian golden flaxseed and processed in Canada. The company exhibits in China to introduce the product to consumers and trade partners.

Eric

biopep industrial international co.,ltd

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BIOPEP Exhibits Golden Flaxseed Powder at China's Ninth CIIE in Shanghai News Provided By BIOPEP INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL CO. November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry



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