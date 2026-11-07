Web Search Professionals Launches Free, Instant Website Audit With Personalized 30-Day Improvement Plan

New tool helps businesses identify SEO issues, evaluate AI search readiness, and improve website performance-all at no cost.

- Rudy McCormick FREDONIA, WI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ******November 7, 2026** - Web Search Professionals has announced the launch of its free, instant website audit tool, designed to help business owners and website operators identify website issues, uncover search optimization opportunities, and receive a personalized 30-day action plan.As artificial intelligence transforms how people search for products and services, businesses face new challenges in maintaining online visibility. AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT and Google increasingly provide direct answers and business recommendations, changing how potential customers discover companies. As artificial intelligence continues to transform how consumers discover businesses, traditional search engine optimization (SEO) is no longer the only consideration for companies competing for online attention. AI-powered search experiences, including ChatGPT and Google's AI-powered search features, are changing how customers research products, evaluate services, and identify businesses.As a business owner maintaining that answer engine position is mission critical in that it pushes competitors further down the results page, increasing your click through rate and reducing theirs.The new tool from Web Search Professionals helps businesses understand where their websites stand and what they can do to improve.## Instant Insights. Actionable Recommendations. Completely Free.By entering a website address, users receive an automated assessment covering key areas, including:- Website Health: Identify technical issues that may affect performance and accessibility.- SEO Opportunities: Discover factors influencing search engine visibility.- AI Search Readiness: Evaluate website elements relevant to Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).- 30-Day Improvement Plan: Receive prioritized recommendations and practical steps to strengthen website performance.Unlike traditional website assessments that require paid subscriptions or consultations, the tool is completely free and requires no credit card.Why AI Search Readiness is a Critical StrategyAs more consumers use AI-powered tools to research businesses and compare services, companies must ensure their websites communicate clear, accurate, and accessible information.Research from Pew Research Center found that users clicked traditional search results in just 8% of observed Google searches containing AI summaries, compared with 15% when no AI summary appeared. What this means is when you take the answer engine result, and a search result, you are starving your competition of visibility and generating traffic.After more than 25 years in this industry, we've seen the web evolve dramatically. Today's digital landscape requires business owners to be more structured, clear, and intentional about how they present their businesses online," said Rudy McCormick, President of Web Search Professionals. "We believe every business deserves access to the information needed to improve its online presence. That's why we've made this audit and its 30-day action plan completely free and instantly available."**Get Your Free Website AuditBusiness owners and website operators can access the instant audit and personalized 30-day improvement plan at **.About Web Search ProfessionalsWeb Search Professionals is a digital marketing agency with more than 25 years of industry experience, specializing in search engine optimization, website performance, content strategy, and AI search readiness. The company helps businesses improve online visibility through technical expertise and data-driven digital marketing strategies.Website:Phone: 414-234-5624### ###

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Web Search Professionals

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Web Search Professionals Launches Free, Instant Website Audit With Personalized 30-Day Improvement Plan News Provided By Web Search Professionals November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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