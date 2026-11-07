The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center Outlines Winter Laser Hair Removal Timing

The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center in Cincinnati advises starting laser hair removal now and holding deep laser resurfacing until after the holidays.

- Balvant Arora, MD, MBA, Medical DirectorCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center in Cincinnati is advising patients in Montgomery, Blue Ash and Indian Hill to start laser hair removal now. Neuromodulator injections can go ahead before Thanksgiving, while deep skin resurfacing should wait until after the holidays. A CO2 treatment carries 7 to 14 days of recovery, so one booked in mid-November runs into Thanksgiving on November 26.Late October and early November are where two calendars meet. Holiday gatherings are only weeks away, and the low-sun months that make light-based treatments easier to recover from are arriving. The practice's position is that patients often get the order backward: they schedule the treatment with the longest recovery right before an event and put off the one that takes the most months until spring.*When should laser hair removal start to be finished by summer?*Laser hair removal should start in late October or early November to be finished by summer. Hair grows in cycles, and the laser only reaches follicles in an active growth phase, so the practice plans most patients for six to eight sessions spaced four to six weeks apart. A patient who starts in late October or early November and keeps a four-week rhythm through six sessions reaches the last visit by late March. A patient who waits until April is still mid-series through the summer. A fall start also suits the practice's preparation rule of avoiding sun and tanning before each session, which is easier to keep in November than in June.*How far ahead of Thanksgiving should neuromodulator injections be scheduled?*Neuromodulator injections for forehead lines, frown lines and crow's feet should be booked in early November, and done no later than the week of November 9, for a Thanksgiving gathering. Results begin to show in three to five days and reach full effect at about two weeks, which is why the practice counts back from the event instead of booking the week of it. Dermal filler appointments take 15 to 45 minutes, and mild swelling or bruising can take several days to settle, so the practice applies the same lead time to filler.*Can laser skin resurfacing be done before the holidays?*Light resurfacing can be done before the holidays; deep resurfacing should wait until the gatherings are over. The practice treats resurfacing as a ladder of depth and recovery. At the top, a CO2 laser for etched wrinkles and scarring needs a week or more of healing. Erbium treatments need 3 to 7 days, and fractional treatments 2 to 4 days. The gentlest light-based treatments need essentially none.For patients who want deeper work, the practice recommends the weeks after New Year's Day, when sun exposure in Cincinnati is low and aftercare is simpler. A consultation in late October or early November lets the provider set the depth and the dates in advance, so the treatment lands in January rather than the week before a party.*Who performs treatments at The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center?*Treatment plans are overseen by Medical Director Balvant Arora, MD, MBA, a board-certified plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Board-certified nurse practitioners Lauren Barnhill, MSN, RN, and Sarah Lockwood, MSN, RN, see patients for medical and aesthetic dermatology. Each plan starts with a consultation at which the provider examines the skin and hair, sets the number and spacing of sessions, and quotes the price. Dr. Arora and the nurse practitioners are available to speak with reporters about seasonal treatment timing.About The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center: The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center is a dermatology, laser and cosmetic surgery practice at 9505 Montgomery Road, Suite 201, Cincinnati, OH 45242, founded in 2001 by Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Shalini Gupta. It provides medical and cosmetic dermatology, vein care and plastic surgery to patients across Cincinnati, Montgomery, Blue Ash, Indian Hill, Kenwood and Mason. The practice can be reached at (513) 985-9885. More information is available at .

Ansh Shah

The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center: The Dermatology, Laser

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The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center Outlines Winter Laser Hair Removal Timing News Provided By seenai November 07, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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