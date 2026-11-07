SEMA Show Hosts Its First Wedding At The CTEK Booth In Las Vegas

Shaun and Rose Hawkins exchange rings during the first-ever wedding at the SEMA Show, held on the CTEK stand in Las Vegas on 5 November 2026, with Petrolheadonism's Ciro Ciampi leading proceedings.

Just married. Fully customised. Shaun Hawkins' bespoke jacket marked the first-ever SEMA Show wedding, because even the groom needed a one-off livery.

Full throttle into married life!

A secret wedding, a custom suit and two gearlheads committing to the ultimate road trip. Shaun and Rose say“I do” on the CTEK stand.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEMA is used to big reveals. This one came with rings. Shaun Hawkins, founder of the DriveLife app and CarEvents, married his partner Rose today in the first-ever wedding held at the SEMA Show. After months of secret planning, the couple tied the knot on the CTEK stand, surrounded by friends, creators and their extended automotive family.Not even their families knew. For once, what happened in Vegas would need explaining when they got home.Petrolheadonism's Ciro Ciampi led proceedings, complete with ceremonial attire and a copy of The Car Bible. Shaun, meanwhile, brought plenty of car, road-trip and mechanical puns to his words for Rose.Shaun's white suit featured glittering lapels, company logos and a bespoke“SEMA Show: The Wedding 2026” design across the back. Rose paired white lace, a veil and cowboy boots with gold DriveLife branding: even the wedding outfits had their own livery.White flowers and candles dressed the CTEK stand, with a heavily modified Baja truck alongside the celebrations.The car community became the wedding partyAfter more than seven years building platforms for automotive enthusiasts, Shaun and Rose chose to celebrate with the people who had become like family.“The car community has been family to us for years, so there was never really a question of where we'd do this. SEMA is the one week of the year when so many of the people we care about are in the same place. Keeping it quiet was the hard part,” said Shaun.Through DriveLife and CarEvents, Shaun helps enthusiasts find events, share their cars and make friends. At SEMA, those friendships filled the wedding photographs.The newlyweds return to the UK this weekend to get back to work on the platforms that brought so many of them together. Same team, a couple of new rings and a lifetime of road trips ahead.Discover DriveLife, manage your garage and find your next automotive event at .ENDSAbout DriveLife and CarEvents DriveLife is an automotive community app where enthusiasts can manage their garage, discover events and connect with fellow petrolheads.Shaun Hawkins is the founder of DriveLife and CarEvents.

JEROME ANDRE

OUTRUN

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SEMA Show Hosts Its First Wedding at the CTEK Booth in Las Vegas News Provided By OUTRUN November 07, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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