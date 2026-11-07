Foreign Tourists Marvel At Ayodhya's Grand Diwali Celebrations Show

Foreign Tourists Captivated by Ayodhya's Festive Splendour

Amid the vibrant festive atmosphere in the holy city of Ayodhya, foreign tourists gathered at the iconic Ram ki Paidi and expressed awe and admiration for the grand light displays, cultural celebrations, and warm hospitality. Visitors from across the globe, including England and Ukraine, shared their delight after witnessing the illuminated ghats and festive spectacles.

A visitor from England, visiting the temple town for the first time, praised the visual grandeur and the welcoming spirit of the local people. "The show was beautiful. It was wonderful to see the lights, the celebrations, and so many people enjoying the festivities. This is our first time in Ayodhya, and everyone has been so kind and welcoming," the visitor told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Simona, a tourist from Ukraine, shared her excitement about witnessing the celebrations firsthand. "My sister invited me. I really like everything here. I am amazed by how beautiful everything looks," she said.

Massive Celebrations and Preparations

Meanwhile, more than 30 lakh earthen lamps were set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. A spectacular display of devotion, tradition and cultural heritage, showcasing the timeless spiritual splendour of Shri Ayodhya Dham.

Before the main stage program, CM Adityanath toured a curated exhibition highlighting Ayodhya's 500-year history, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and its modern infrastructure transformation. Thousands of volunteers lined the Saryu Ghats with 30 lakh diyas. Over 2,500 police officers alongside specialised security forces were deployed to manage the massive influx of devotees. (ANI)

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