Books And More Books

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Tony Deyal

In considering the best books throughout the world, I started with Elizabeth Benne, a fictional character and the protagonist of the 1813 novel“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen. Unfortunately, several readers asked,“How does Elizabeth Bennet reject suitors?” Obviously, with Pride and Prejudice. Then some came quickly afterwards, like,“What is Hamlet's favourite dish? Danish.”

Next was,“Why did Shakespeare always write with a pen?” Because pencils made him ask,“2B or not 2B?” Another asked,“What's a librarian's favourite treat?” A book-ie! Then,“What do pregnant women and apostrophes have in common?” They're both prone to“contractions.” Then its was,“Why don't libraries ever play poker?” Too many bookworms. And immediately,“What did one book say to the other?” Stop being such a drama shelf! Then the librarian supposedly got kicked out of karaoke night. She kept shushing everyone. And the worse of all,“I tried to read a horror novel...it stared the plot out of me!”

Perhaps what I should never read is a book about“anti-gravity” (a hypothetical force or technology that would directly cancel or repel the force of gravity). That way I would never put it down, or worse, the book is sent to the doctor because it had too many problems. In fact, we should look for ourselves to agree what are“The 10 Greatest Books of All Time.” But from my many years since I was a three-year-old baby and now up to 81, I keep on keeping on with the books. Almost all the books! This is why it is tough to decide what is (or are) the greats. In fact, there is“100 BOOKS TO READ BEFORE YOU DIE, 2020,” as well as“IT WASN'T WRITTEN IN 'EUROPE or by a MAN.' It was considered“The Most Influential Book in Literature, '“ then there is“The Tale of Genji”, which is a“Most Influential Book in Literature.” Next is,“LONDONG FOR BOOK LOVEPS” with“AND FUN” that 'Challenge Your Mind.' After that was“Inside the Secret World Where the Rafeat Books on Earth Aure Bought and Sold” followed by“3 Books That Will Change Your Life,” –“10 Favourite Items...For Now,”“The only 7 Books You Need to Educate Yourself Like the Top 1%,” and of course,“THE TEN BEST-SELLING BOOKS OF ALL TIME.”

Before we reach the“TEN”, there are other options that many readers ask for or demand before anything else! It is the“Best-Selling Book Series of All Time” by Dean Talbott (June 20, 2023) who explained about some. He said that as of 2023, the best-selling book series of all time is“Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling. It had 600 million copies since 1997 in average of 20.08 million copies of the series. In other words, it sold per year since its initial publication, and over the course of the 7-book series, 86.71 million copies of each book. There was also“Perry Mason” by Erle Stanley Gardner. It was the most popular mystery book series as of 2023, which sold over 300 million copies. Overall, on average, children's books have the highest representation (9 titles) amongst the top 20 best-selling book series. The best-selling book series started with Children's (9 titles), then the Young Adult (6 titles), Mystery/ Thriller (4 titles) and finally the“Self-Help (1title) and“Erotic” (1 title). What it tells us all is“money”! A lot of money if you get the right books and get them out to as many people as possible. On that basis, right now, these are the ones that are buying and selling big time.

At this point, for all our readers, we should go for the 10 Greatest Books of All Time:

This is one of the most entertaining reading experiences in any language and arguably the finest novel of the twentieth century. It refers to the narrator's philosophical and psychological quest to reclaim past experiences, memories, and time that seemed forgotten or wasted, ultimately discovering that the past is preserved unconsciously within us and can be recovered through art and involuntary memory.

Sancho Panza

Ulysses chronicles the passage of Leopold Bloom through Dublin during an ordinary day, June 16, 1904. Odyssey, utilizing stream-of-consciousness and experimental prose.

The novel chronicles an era that Fitzgerald himself dubbed the“Jazz Age.” While driving Gatsby's car back from the city, Daisy accidentally strikes and kills Myrtle Wilson (Tom's mistress). Myrtle's grieving husband, George, shoots Gatsby at his home and then kills himself.

First published in 1851, Melville's masterpiece is, in Elizabeth Hardwick's words,“the greatest novel in American literature.” Moby-Dick; or The Whale is an 1851 epic novel by American writer Herman Melville. The book centres on the sailor Ishmael's narrative of the maniacal quest of Ahab, captain of the whaling ship Pequod, for vengeance against Moby Dick, the giant white sperm whale that bit off his leg on the ship's previous voyage.

The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, or more simply Hamlet, is a tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written between 1599 and 1601. Prince Hamlet is visited by the ghost of his father, the late King of Denmark. The ghost reveals that his brother, Claudius, murdered him by pouring poison in his ear to seize the throne and marry Queen Gertrude.

The novel chronicles the history of the French invasion of Russia and the impact of the Napoleonic era on Tsarist society through the stories of five Russian aristocratic families. The work comprises both a fictional narrative and chapters in which Tolstoy discusses history and philosophy.

The Odyssey is one of two major ancient Greek epic poems attributed to Homer. It is, in part, a sequel to the Iliad, the other work traditionally ascribed to Homer. Odysseus, king of Ithaca, embarks on a perilous journey to return home after the Trojan War. Crossing the Mediterranean Sea with his fellow soldiers, they soon find themselves battling not only the elements, but an array of deadly obstacles and mythical creatures along the way.

One of the 20th century's enduring works, One Hundred Years of Solitude is a widely beloved and acclaimed novel known throughout the world. One Hundred Years of Solitude tells the multi-generation of the Buendía family, whose patriarch, José Arcadio Buendía, founded the fictitious town of Macondo.

The Divine Comedy is an Italian long narrative poem begun c. 1308 and completed in 1320, a year before his death in 1321. The journey symbolizes mankind's fall, the awareness of sin, and the soul's eventual ascent to God. The poem sharply criticizes church corruption, simony, and Italy's internal political factionalism between the Guelphs and Ghibellines (Germany and Italy).

*Tony Deyal says that all of you who followed this article by the great Ernest Hemingway,“There is no friend as loyal as a book.”