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Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv Region Caused By Russian Attack Extinguished


Date: 2026-11-07 03:06:24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

Crews are continuing to dismantle and douse the structures to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Read also: Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since morning, one injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia attacked power transmission networks during the night of November 7 that carry electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv, Kyiv region and Ukraine's central region.

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UkrinForm

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