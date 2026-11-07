Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv Region Caused By Russian Attack Extinguished
Crews are continuing to dismantle and douse the structures to prevent the fire from reigniting.Read also: Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since morning, one injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia attacked power transmission networks during the night of November 7 that carry electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv, Kyiv region and Ukraine's central region.
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