Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv Region Caused By Russian Attack Extinguished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

Crews are continuing to dismantle and douse the structures to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since morning, one injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia attacked power transmission networks during the night of November 7 that carry electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv, Kyiv region and Ukraine's central region.