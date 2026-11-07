Jordan Churches To Hold Prayers In Memory Of Jawad Salayta
Amman, November 7 (Petra) – The Council of Church Heads in Jordan announced that prayers and masses will be held in churches across the Kingdom on Sunday in memory of Jawad Salayta, who was killed in the line of duty. The Council called for church bells to ring across the Kingdom at 12:00 noon on Sunday as an expression of prayer and mourning in recognition of his sacrifice.
The Council said the initiative reflects national and humanitarian solidarity, adding that prayers will be offered for the repose of his soul.
It also extended its condolences to Salyata's family and loved ones, praying that God protect Jordan and its people and preserve the Kingdom's security and peace.
//Petra// AK
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