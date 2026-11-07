Delhi Minister Extends Diwali Greetings And Highlights Welfare Goals

On the eve of Diwali, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Delhi and the country. He wished that the festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity, good health, and peace to everyone's life, spreading love, harmony, and positivity across society, a statement said.

Welfare and Development Agenda

Ravinder Indraj Singh stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is actively driving welfare and development programs centered on uplifting the most underprivileged. "The government's goal is to extend the benefits of development to every section of society and ensure that no one is left behind," it added.

Prioritizing the Vulnerable

He emphasised that caring for persons with disabilities and senior citizens while ensuring their respect and independence is one of the government's top priorities. "Continuous efforts are underway through various welfare schemes to make their lives easier, safer, and more comfortable. The government remains fully dedicated to providing better facilities and improving the quality of life for the needy and disadvantaged," read the statement.

Celebrating a Green Diwali

Calling upon Delhiites to celebrate a clean, green, and pollution-free Diwali, the Minister noted that Diwali represents joy, light, and positivity. He highlighted that it is everyone's shared duty to protect the environment while celebrating.

He urged citizens to choose eco-friendly celebrations, keep their surroundings clean, and help reduce pollution to support the collective goal of making Delhi clean, green, and beautiful. He added that the true spirit of Diwali lies in bringing light into the lives of others. "Sharing the joy of the festival with those in need and fostering love, harmony, and mutual support is what truly fulfills the purpose of this celebration," it added.

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