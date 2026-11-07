Israeli President Picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's Rival, To Form Government
Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.Recommended For You Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road
An anti-Netanyahu bloc led by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused to join forces with Arab parties who could hand it a majority. But Arab leaders, angered by policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during marathon talks with President Isaac Herzog.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment