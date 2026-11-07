Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Israeli President Picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's Rival, To Form Government


Date: 2026-11-07 02:40:35

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.

Recommended For You Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road

An anti-Netanyahu bloc led by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused to join forces with Arab parties who could hand it a majority. But Arab leaders, angered by policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during marathon talks with President Isaac Herzog.

MENAFN07112026000049011007ID1111930222


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search