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Russian Forces Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Since Morning, One Injured


Date: 2026-11-07 02:37:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov communities came under enemy fire. Private houses and a garage were damaged.

Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine currently generating more electricity than it consumes

In Synelnykove district, one person was injured in shelling of the Mezhova community.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 6 Russian forces attacked six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones, artillery and aerial bombs, injuring three people.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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