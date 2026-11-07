Russian Forces Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Since Morning, One Injured
According to him, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov communities came under enemy fire. Private houses and a garage were damaged.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine currently generating more electricity than it consumes
In Synelnykove district, one person was injured in shelling of the Mezhova community.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 6 Russian forces attacked six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones, artillery and aerial bombs, injuring three people.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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