More Than 60,000 Consumers Left Without Electricity In Dnipro Due To Russian Attacks
"More than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro have been left without electricity due to repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," Hanzha reported.
He noted that restoration work would begin as soon as the security situation allows.
The official added that the attack on the region is ongoing.Read also: Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since morning, one injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the day using drones and artillery, injuring one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment