Syria Denies Sending Troops To Fight Houthis

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Syria rejected the earlier report from AFP that it would be sending "thousands" of troops to fight Houthis in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, Syrian SANA News Agency reported on Saturday, citing Syrian diplomatic sources.

"Current military agreements with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia fall within the framework of cooperation in training, the exchange of expertise and military consultations," the source told the outlet, stressing that the cooperation will remain at the level which serves the national interests of both countries. The source rejected the report as baseless, claiming that "Syria's priorities in the coming period remain focused on consolidating internal security, reconstruction and economic recovery."

The diplomat noted that bilateral meetings between Sanaa and Damascus are set to begin next month.