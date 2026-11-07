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President Ilham Aliyev Shares Video Post On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day


Date: 2026-11-07 02:37:37

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day.

The post reads:“Glory to the people of Azerbaijan! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!”

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AzerNews

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