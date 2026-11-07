Saudi Arabia Executes Citizen For Committing Indecent Act Against Minor In Mecca

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Saudi citizen was executed on Saturday, November 7, for committing an act of indecency against a minor in the Mecca (also known as Makkah) region, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced.

Authorities identified the man as Aaid bin Abdu bin Barky Aradi, saying that he committed an indecent act against a minor girl and sexually harassed other underage girls.

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After arresting the offender, investigations led to bringing charges against Aradi for committing these crimes. A Saudi court confirmed the charges and he was sentenced to death as a discretionary punishment (ta'zir). Authorities clarified that the capital punishment was due to the offender's "repeated commission of these heinous acts and the seriousness of his crimes, which warranted a harsher punishment to achieve the intended deterrent effect and discourage anyone who might contemplate harming the country and its people."

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The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. A royal order was issued to enforce the punishment in accordance with Islamic law.

The Ministry of Interior once and again reaffirmed the Saudi government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks innocent people, violates their honour or infringes upon their right to life and security.

In October, two Bangladeshi nationals were executed in the Kingdom for committing an act of indecency inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca (also known as Makkah).

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