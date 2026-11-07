Watch: Dubai Ruler Spotted At Bakery, Eatery Says 'Proud, Memorable Moment'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Ruler of Dubai is not one to shy away from stepping out - especially to just grab a bite.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has often been photographed while having a meal or simply taking a stroll in a mall.

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So, it comes as no surprise to Dubai residents that the leader was recently seen at a local bakery and café, where he sat down, despite the crowd. The bakery took to Instagram to thank the royal for his visit.

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"We were deeply honoured to welcome back His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Cherryhouse," it said, posting a video of his visit.

However, what stands out during that visit is his warmth for children who hurried to see him - as he paused for a moment to greet a young girl, patting her head with love and later shook hands with a boy.

Calling it an "honour we will always cherish", Cherryhouse continued to say that this was a moment they were proud of.

"A truly proud and memorable moment for our team, and a great source of inspiration to continue delivering experiences that reflect Dubai's spirit of excellence, creativity, and ambition."

Watch the video of his visit below:

Just a few months ago, the leader was seen walking around London, with many recounting their interactions with him.

As London residents shopped, strolled, and visited different areas, some of them noticed a royal figure touring the streets, along with them - Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He was spotted interacting with kids in London, with the children greeting him with joyful smiles and affectionately shaking his hands.

As he went around London, Sheikh Mohammed was stopped by young, inquisitive children, who asked for photos, and held conversations. The Dubai Ruler also shared a salute with a little girl.

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