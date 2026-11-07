UAE Lottery Announces Weekly Lucky Day Draw Results, One Winner Bags Dh100,000

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with 8,124 participants winning cash prizes in Saturday night's draw, including one player who secured Dh100,000.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 261107, held on November 7, were 5, 8, 12, 15, 29 and 30, while the Lucky Number was 11.

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According to the results published on the website, one participant matched five of the six main numbers along with the Lucky Number to claim the third prize of Dh100,000.

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Another 67 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 8,053 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer each through the Lucky Chance draw, which guarantees three winners in every draw.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AS1713458, BF2976188 and CE5411970, with each eligible entry receiving Dh50,000.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while matching five main numbers and the Lucky Number qualifies a participant for Dh100,000.

UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results; one player wins Dh100,000 UAE Lottery: Three players win Dh100,000 each in latest Lucky Day Draw

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