Three Chhattisgarh Cities Bag National Awards In 'Swachh Survekshan' 2025-26

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 8 (IANS) Raipur, Bilaspur and Bilha in Chhattisgarh have been selected for national awards under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards on these three cities at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 11, officials added on Saturday.

Special recognition will also be given to 'Safai Mitras' (sanitation workers) during the ceremony.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has formally informed the state government about the selection.

Officials said the achievement is the result of sustained cleanliness drives, the dedication of sanitation workers and active participation by citizens.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed happiness over the recognition.

He congratulated the citizens, public representatives, officials and staff of the urban local bodies, and the Safai Mitras of Raipur, Bilaspur and Bilha.

The Chief Minister said being honoured by the President is a matter of pride for the entire state.

He described the recognition as the fruit of hard work by thousands of "Safai Mitras" and the involvement of aware citizens.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a true mass movement, CM Sai affirmed that the state government remains committed to strengthening sanitation systems in all cities of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also congratulated the teams and residents of the three urban local bodies.

He said the national honour would inspire other municipal bodies in the state to improve their performance.

He noted that the selection of three cities from the state at the national level reflects the success of collective efforts.

This is the tenth edition of the Swachh Survekshan.

The theme of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 is 'New Initiatives for Cleanliness – Join Hands, Clean Together'.

It underlines the importance of collective responsibility, public awareness and civic participation.

Officials said the recognition of Raipur, Bilaspur and Bilha shows that cooperation between citizens and the administration is essential for clean cities.

At the awards ceremony, special emphasis will be placed on the contribution of sanitation workers.

The Ministry has invited Safai Mitras to be part of the state and city delegations.

Four representatives from each of the three cities will receive recognition on stage.

Union Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State Tokhan Sahu will also attend the event.