'Blessed And Heartwarming Moment', Says Suryakumar Yadav After Meeting PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the title in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Diwali in New Delhi and expressed how humbled and deeply grateful he felt, calling the meeting a "blessed and heartwarming moment".

Surya, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been part of the sides that bagged the titles in the 2024 and 2026 championships, said meeting the Prime Minister was a heartwarming moment for him. Fondly known as SKY, the 36-year-old from Mumbai met the PM along with his wife, Devisha Shetty, and daughter.

In a post on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his happiness over meeting PM Modi. He went in with a bouquet of roses and also shared a framed photograph with the PM.

"From wearing the Indian jersey to having the privilege of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, moments like these make you reflect on the journey, the responsibilities and the countless blessings that have come along the way. Truly humbled, deeply grateful and forever proud to be Indian. Jai Hind," Suryakumar Yadav wrote in a post on X.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the arrival of Lord Ram and Saryu had added to the spiritual significance of this year's Diwali celebrations, making the festive atmosphere even more sacred and divine. "In the atmosphere of Diwali, the arrival of Ram and Saryu has taken place. This has made the environment of Diwali even more sacred and divine."

PM Modi posted a video on X in which he was seen happily interacting with members of Suryakumar Yadav's family, with the cricketer watching them with a smile on his face. Surya shared the same video on X.

"Truly a blessed and heartwarming moment with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A beautiful reminder of our rich culture, traditions and the values that bring us together. Grateful for this special moment.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Diwali!," he wrote on his post on X.

Known for his exploits in T20, the shortest format of the game, Surya has represented India in 113 T20I matches, scoring 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35, hitting four hundreds and 25 fifties. He has played one Test, 37 ODIs, and 86 First-Class matches.

He has also been part of the ACC Asia Cup-winning sides twice, leading them to victory in 2025 in the United Arab Emirates.

Born on September 14, 1990, in Bombay (as Mumbai was called then) and traces his roots to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.