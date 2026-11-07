Kenya Champions Inclusive Security And Women's Leadership In Global Peace

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Meaningful participation of women in peace and security is essential to building effective, inclusive and responsive military institutions. Integrating gender perspectives into military planning, operations and peace support missions enhances operational effectiveness, strengthens the protection of vulnerable populations and contributes to sustainable peace and security.

As the current Chair of the Women, Peace and Security Chiefs of Defence (WPS CHODs) Network, Kenya continues to champion global efforts to advance women's leadership, promote gender-responsive military operations and expand international cooperation in implementing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

In pursuit of these objectives, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) convened a virtual conference at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Nairobi, bringing together KDF Defence Attachés to deliberate on the theme,“Inclusive Security: Strengthening Operations Through Gender Awareness.”

The engagement focused on integrating gender perspectives into military decision-making, operational planning and peace support initiatives, while positioning Defence Attachés as key advocates for expanding the Network's international membership and influence.

Presiding over the conference, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Centre for Security and Strategic Studies at the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K), Major General Joyce Sitienei, emphasised the importance of understanding and advancing the Network's mandate in support of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000).

She underscored the critical role of gender awareness in improving operational effectiveness, promoting women's meaningful participation in security decision-making and ensuring greater protection of vulnerable populations in conflict-affected environments.

Brigadier Asma Kofa, Chief of Provost and Senior Gender Adviser at Defence Headquarters, briefed participants on the Network's mandate, governance framework, strategic priorities and achievements. She emphasised the need to expand its global membership, deepen institutional partnerships and mobilise collective action towards translating WPS commitments into tangible operational outcomes.

In her closing remarks, Major General Sitienei conveyed a message from the Chief of the Defence Forces and Chair of the WPS CHODs Network, General Charles Kahariri, calling upon Defence Attachés to serve as strategic ambassadors of the Network in their respective countries of accreditation.

The CDF emphasised that the Network's continued growth, relevance and global impact depend on sustained engagement, shared responsibility and active collaboration among member states.

Kenya's leadership of the WPS CHODs Network reflects its commitment to advancing inclusive security, empowering women in military leadership and promoting gender-responsive approaches as essential pillars of operational effectiveness and sustainable global peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo