MENAFN - GetNews)Award-winning Webflow agency Flow Ninja combines large-scale site builds with SEO and AEO programs built for the AI search era Flow Ninja, a certified Webflow Premium Partner and Webflow's 2023 Enterprise Partner of the Year, has expanded its services to help high-growth brands build fast, scalable websites and get found in both Google and AI-powered search tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

Today, a good-looking website is not enough. Buyers now search on Google, but they also ask AI tools for answers and recommendations. Brands need a website that is built well, loads fast and is easy for both search engines and AI models to understand. Flow Ninja brings all of this together under one team.

With more than 65 in-house professionals, Flow Ninja has recently taken on several large Webflow projects for fast-growing brands. The team built Checkout's website, which won Webflow's 2025 Website Experience of the Year. It also handled Trustly's redesign and migration across 16 locales, moved 21Shares to Webflow in just 4 months, and merged Judi Health's two websites into one in about 2.5 months.

Alongside its website builds, Flow Ninja runs SEO and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) programs. These help brands show up whether buyers type a question into Google or ask an AI tool for advice.

The work starts with a strong technical base. Flow Ninja improves site speed, adds schema markup, builds a clear semantic structure and sets up llms files so AI tools can read and understand a website more easily.

The team then combines keyword research with AI search optimization. It creates content briefs, writes and edits content, and publishes it directly into the CMS. On each page, Flow Ninja improves meta tags and adds FAQ sections, key takeaways and summaries. It also makes content easier to scan and adds E-E-A-T signals that show experience and trust.

To build authority, Flow Ninja secures 5 or more quality backlinks every month. Results are tracked using Google Search Console, GA4, Semrush and Profound, with monthly reports tied to real business outcomes, not just traffic numbers. Every quarter, the team also runs bigger projects such as content hub builds, landing page expansion and technical overhauls.

Because Flow Ninja works natively in Webflow, technical fixes and new pages go live directly in the CMS without delays. The agency also tests its AI visibility strategies on its own website first, so clients only get methods that have already been proven.

Industry recognition has also followed the company's growth. Bluelinks Agency has recently featured Flow Ninja at position #2 in its curated list of the "Top AEO & GEO Agencies for Medical & Health. " The inclusion highlights Flow Ninja's strong reputation in the Webflow and digital growth space and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for enterprise brands that need large-scale builds backed by SEO and AEO.

Uroš Mikić, Founder and CEO of Flow Ninja, said, "Your website now talks to two audiences at once, the buyers who visit it and the AI tools that recommend you to them, and we build for both.” Search is changing fast. Our goal is to help brands build websites that work today and stay visible tomorrow, whether people find them on Google or through AI tools. We test everything on our own site first, so our clients get results, not experiments."

As more companies move to Webflow and AI search keeps growing, Flow Ninja continues to help enterprise and high-growth brands launch faster, rank higher and stay visible wherever their buyers are searching.

About Flow Ninja

Flow Ninja was founded in 2015 by Uroš Mikić, who started his career as a marketer before becoming a designer and developer. Before founding the agency, he worked with two Webflow-built startups in Lithuania and London. Today, he leads Flow Ninja alongside COO Stefan Mikić. Headquartered in Belgrade, Serbia, Flow Ninja is a certified Webflow Premium Partner and was named Webflow's Enterprise Partner of the Year in 2023.

Team Strength

65+ in-house professionals. Founder-led team covering Webflow design, development, migrations, SEO and AEO.

Reviews and Clients

4.9 out of 5 rating on Clutch across 58 reviews. Clients most often praise timely delivery, communication, project management, high-quality work, flexibility and Webflow expertise. Notable clients include Checkout, Upwork, Trustly, 21Shares and Judi Health.

Best For

Enterprise and high-growth healthcare and fintech brands that need a large-scale Webflow build or migration, backed by SEO and AEO.

Key Services of Flow Ninja



Enterprise Webflow Design & Development

Webflow Migrations & Redesigns

Multi-Locale Website Builds

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

AI Search Optimization (AEO / GEO)

Content Strategy, Writing & CMS Publishing

Technical SEO, Schema & llms Setup Link Building & Visibility Tracking

About Bluelinks Agency

Bluelinks Agency is a global SEO, AEO, GEO, digital PR, and online reputation management firm focused on helping brands increase search visibility, strengthen trust and build lasting authority online. The agency supports growth-focused companies and personal brands by combining search performance, credible media exposure and reputation protection into one clear strategy.

Bluelinks Agency operates around five core pillars: search engine optimization (SEO), digital PR and press release distribution, online reputation management (ORM), personal branding for founders and experts, and automation using n8n and Make. Its SEO and link building work is powered by TaskGlaze, the agency's own AI-powered SEO platform.