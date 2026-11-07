Sunshine Coast Detailer Releases Free Guide To Help Drivers Protect Their Cars From UV, Salt Air And Flying-Fox Droppings

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Sunshine Coast Car Care Guide, a free illustrated guide from Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast. Read it free at com."Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast publishes The Sunshine Coast Car Care Guide, a free illustrated ebook of practical car detailing advice written for local conditions

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD - 7 November, 2026 - Local mobile detailing business Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast has released The Sunshine Coast Car Care Guide, a free 10-page illustrated ebook that shows drivers how to keep their cars looking newer for longer in one of Queensland's toughest climates for paintwork.

The guide is aimed at the everyday driver, not the enthusiast. It explains in plain language why Sunshine Coast conditions wear cars out faster, and gives step-by-step advice anyone can follow at home with basic products.

Why the Coast is hard on cars

Summer UV forecasts for the region regularly reach the Extreme band, which fades paint, chalks black trim, cracks dashboards and yellows headlights. Salt air near the beaches speeds up corrosion. The Queensland Government notes that flying-fox droppings left to dry can damage older paint, and local councils point out that bird droppings are more corrosive still. Add summer storms, humidity and beach sand, and small problems grow quickly.

What's inside



The safe two-bucket wash that prevents swirl marks

Wax, sealant, ceramic coating and paint protection film compared, with typical lifespans

A“shade ladder” for parking, plus Queensland's legal window-tint limits

A soak, lift, rinse, protect method for droppings, tree sap and bugs

How to keep interiors free of sand, musty smells and mould

Glass and wiper care for storm season

A 12-month care calendar built around Sunshine Coast seasons Eight questions to ask before booking car detailing on the Sunshine Coast

The guide also follows Sunshine Coast Council's smart car washing advice, encouraging residents to wash on the lawn and use less water and detergent to protect local waterways.

A word from the owner

“Most of the damage I see on Sunshine Coast cars could have been avoided with a few simple habits,” said Isaac, owner of Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast.“People wash with dish soap, wipe off dust with a dry cloth, or leave bat droppings on the bonnet for a week. I wanted to put the advice I give my own customers into one free guide, so every local driver can protect their car between details.”

Availability

The Sunshine Coast Car Care Guide is free to read now on these platforms:



Issuu

Scribd

Calaméo Yumpu

About Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast

Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast is a mobile car detailing business that comes to customers' homes and workplaces across the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Services include paint correction, ceramic coatings, and full interior and exterior details for private owners and business fleets.

Media contact



Name: Isaac, Owner

Business: Isaacs Pro Car Detailing Sunshine Coast

Phone: 0456 760 025

Email: ... Website: com