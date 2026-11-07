US Beauty Award Reveals Its October 2026 Verified TOP Salon Winners

MENAFN - GetNews)The US Beauty Award announces three Verified TOP Salon recipients for October 2026, recognizing outstanding beauty establishments in Texas, California, and Illinois for their dedication to craftsmanship, professional excellence, and exceptional client experiences.

Texas: A Journey of Passion and Resilience

Nice Nail Spa, Wylie

Nice Nail Spa has grown from a modest establishment into a thriving beauty destination built on perseverance, creativity, and genuine client relationships. With a team of skilled nail technicians, the salon combines refined artistry, evolving beauty trends, and personalized care. Its October recognition celebrates a commitment to making every client feel valued while continuously elevating the salon experience.

Address: 2041 N State Hwy 78, Wylie, TX 75098

Booking: Book via Go Nails

California: Generations of Beauty Expertise

Tan&Jen Beauty Salon, Orange

Rooted in a family tradition of beauty, Tan&Jen Beauty Salon brings together decades of professional experience in hair and nail care. Led by Ms. Jenifer, whose 25-year career reflects a dedication to craftsmanship and lifelong learning, the salon has earned lasting client trust through attentive service and a welcoming atmosphere. Its recognition highlights the value of experience, consistency, and meaningful connections across generations.

Address: 1519 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866

Website: Tan&Jen Beauty Salon

Illinois: Precision and Client Satisfaction

#1 Nails And Spa, Springfield

Known for meticulous nail artistry and attentive customer service, #1 Nails And Spa has earned praise for its durable nail enhancements, detailed designs, and relaxing pedicure experiences. Client testimonials consistently highlight the professionalism, patience, and technical skills of its nail artists, reflecting a team dedicated to delivering quality results and personalized care. Its October recognition honors this commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

Address: 2729 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703

Booking: Book via Go Nails

Recognizing the People Behind the Craft

The October 2026 recipients represent three distinctive approaches to beauty excellence, from entrepreneurial resilience and generational expertise to precision-driven artistry. Despite their different journeys, each salon demonstrates a shared dedication to quality, client trust, and professional growth.

Through its monthly Verified TOP Salon recognitions, the US Beauty Award continues to celebrate establishments that uphold its evaluation standards while encouraging higher levels of craftsmanship, service quality, and client satisfaction across the American beauty industry.

About US Beauty Award

Website: usbeautyaward

Founded in 2024, the US Beauty Award is an independent recognition program dedicated to celebrating excellence in the American beauty industry. Through its Verified TOP Salon distinction, the organization recognizes outstanding nail and beauty salons for their craftsmanship, professionalism, and commitment to exceptional customer experiences. Its mission is to promote higher industry standards, honor deserving beauty professionals, and help consumers discover trusted beauty establishments across the United States.

Disclaimer: US Beauty Award honors high-quality beauty services, providing clients seeking aesthetic enhancements with a reliable reference to discover flawless service experiences, while motivating artists and salons to continuously elevate their professional standards. These awards are non-commercial and do not accept sponsorship from any entity.