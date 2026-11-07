With 114 Homes Sold In The Past Year, Paige Schulte Of Neighborhood Experts Real Estate Lists 4923 Canterwood Dr NW In Gig Harbor At $1,025,000, Three Other Gig Harbor Homes Open Saturday

MENAFN - GetNews) Three of her four current listings sit inside the gated Canterwood Golf & Country Club and one is on the Lay Inlet waterfront, with list prices from $1,025,000 to $2,295,000 and a combined value of about $6.2 million

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - November 7, 2026 - Four Gig Harbor homes with a combined list price of about $6.2 million are on the market from Paige Schulte of Neighborhood Experts Real Estate, three of them inside the gated Canterwood Golf & Country Club and one on the Lay Inlet waterfront, according to public listing records. Three of the four hold open houses Saturday, Nov. 7. Schulte's Zillow profile lists 114 sales in the past 12 months.

The lead listing, 4923 Canterwood Dr NW, is a four-bedroom house built in 1990 on a.48-acre lot behind Canterwood's 24-hour guard gate, listed at $1,025,000. The 2,863-square-foot home has two wood-burning fireplaces, skylights, a walk-in pantry, a main-floor office, a three-car garage and a fire pit patio below the deck. The $193 monthly HOA covers the gate, security, roads, trails, parks and athletic courts, and the home is in the Peninsula School District.

"I help busy families find home sweet home in Gig Harbor, Port Orchard and Tacoma," Schulte says on her Zillow profile.

Three more Gig Harbor homes

5618 W Old Stump Dr NW, listed at $2,295,000, was designed by Hoppet and built in 2003 on a private three-quarter-acre lot in Canterwood. The 4,538-square-foot house has reclaimed Douglas fir beams in the vaulted great room, three fireplaces, a concealed-door theater and a 1,200-square-foot garage.

8812 86th Ave NW, listed at $1,499,000, is a 1977 home on 100 feet of west-facing, low-bank shoreline on Lay Inlet, with a private dock with water and power, a covered hot tub on the waterfront patio, a new roof, and RV and boat parking. Schulte shares the listing with team member Emily Sabounchi.

12125 55th Avenue Ct NW, listed at $1,425,000, is a 2,874-square-foot single-level rambler built in 2013 inside Canterwood Golf & Country Club, with a main-floor primary suite, fresh interior and exterior paint and a new front-yard stairway.

Showings and offers on all four listings go through Schulte at 253-313-4093.

The four homes were featured Friday, Nov. 6, in her story on USA TODAY.

About Paige Schulte

Paige Schulte is the founder of Neighborhood Experts Real Estate and Team Schulte & Co., based at 5356 Olympic Drive NW in Gig Harbor. She has been in the business for ten years and is a Senior Real Estate Specialist. Before real estate, she spent 20 years as an entrepreneur and marketer, helping the WNBA and NBA sell out arenas and launching a company that served more than 170 public schools. She hosts a podcast and is a mother of three.

About Neighborhood Experts Real Estate

Neighborhood Experts Real Estate is a residential brokerage at 5356 Olympic Drive NW in Gig Harbor, Washington, founded by Paige Schulte. Its agents work with buyers and sellers across Gig Harbor, Port Orchard, Tacoma and the Kitsap Peninsula.