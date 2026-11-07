Minimalist Women's Jewelry Line By Durda Jewelry Co.

MENAFN - GetNews)"Women's bracelets, rings and necklaces now sit alongside the men's range, built on the same clean design language"Durda Jewelry Co. expands into women's jewelry with minimalist bracelets, rings and necklaces that match its men's range. Same clean design, three finishes.

Portland - November 11, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the Polish brand known for minimalist men's jewelry, has launched a full women's collection. The new line includes women's bracelets, rings and necklaces. It is designed from the same principles that shaped the brand's men's pieces: clean lines, geometric precision and everyday wearability without unnecessary ornament.

The launch makes Durda Co. a two-sided jewelry house. Women's and men's collections now share one visual identity, so customers can match pieces, coordinate sets for couples, or wear designs from either line. The women's collectio already has more than thirty pieces, and dedicated women's sets have been added next to the existing men's sets.

One design language, two collections

Durda Co. did not create a separate aesthetic for women. It carried its existing design vocabulary into the new line. Signature silhouettes appear in both collections:



The Wave family uses a softly undulating line inspired by the gentle movement of water.

The OG family is built on smooth, slim profiles and a squared signet form. The chain and cuff designs include the geometric Square Chain, the densely woven Role Chain, and the 5 mm Premium, Signet and Wave cuffs.

The women's line describes the same brand philosophy in a more delicate register. It offers subtle, modern minimalism that suits both daily wear and special occasions, and the pieces are designed to be layered and combined into personal sets.

Three finishes across the range

Every core design is available in three finishes: gold, white gold and black. Because the finishes are the same across men's and women's pieces, a woman's ring and a man's bracelet can be paired in matching tones. This makes the collection a natural choice for coordinated gifts and partner jewelry.

Made to be worn, not stored

Durda Co. builds its jewelry for continuous everyday use. Its rings are described as fully water-resistant and able to withstand water, sweat and heat, so they can be worn in the shower, at the pool or at the gym. Adjustable sizing makes it easy to get a comfortable fit, and selected ring designs are made from 925 sterling silver. The brand's stated aim is jewelry that never has to come off.

Built for layering and gifting

The new women's collection is meant to be mixed. Customers can stack bracelets, combine rings and layer necklaces to build looks around one metal tone or deliberately mix them. The brand also publishes styling guidance on its journal, covering how to combine bracelets, how to choose between gold and silver tones, and how to choose jewelry for the workplace.

Availability

The women's jewelry collection, including women's bracelets, rings, necklaces and curated women's sets, is available now through the official Durda Jewelry Co. online store, alongside the full men's range.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. is a Polish minimalist jewelry brand creating bracelets, rings, necklaces and sets for people who value simplicity, quality and personal style. Originally focused on men's jewelry, the brand now designs matching collections for women and men in gold, white gold and black finishes, built for everyday wear.