Durda Jewelry Co. Black Bracelets Sell Out As Men's Dark Jewelry Demand Grows

MENAFN - GetNews)"The black Square Chain and Wave Cuff selling out points to a growing demand for darker, modern men's accessories"Durda Jewelry Co. reports sell-outs of its black Square Chain and Wave Cuff bracelets, signaling rising demand for dark, minimalist, waterproof men's accessories.

PORTLAND - November 7, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the minimalist jewelry brand known for everyday men's and women's accessories, today announced that the black-finish editions of two of its signature bracelets, the Square Chain and the Wave Cuff, have sold out. Gold and white gold versions of both designs remain available, which makes the black finish the clear standout and the strongest sign yet of a shift toward darker tones in men's jewelry.

The Black Square Chain and Black Wave Cuff were introduced as part of the brand's newest bracelet lineup. The black editions were the first to run out of stock, ahead of the lighter finishes in the same line.

A Darker Direction for Men's Style

For years, men's jewelry centered on polished silver and classic gold. Durda Jewelry Co 's latest results suggest that more men now want accessories that feel understated, bold, and modern. Black jewelry fits that need. It pairs easily with dark denim, monochrome outfits, tailored workwear, and casual streetwear, and it adds definition without the shine of traditional metals.

The two sold-out designs show how the trend plays out in different styles:

The Black Square Chain is geometric minimalism. Its square links form a clean, structured line with a strong, architectural character. An extension chain makes the bracelet adjustable to fit different wrist sizes, and a refined clasp keeps it secure for all-day wear.

The Black Wave Cuff takes a more fluid approach. A gently curving 5 mm band wraps around the wrist, and its matte black finish gives it a confident, modern edge. The open cuff design offers a universal fit with no measuring needed, which has made it a popular gift choice.

Built for Everyday Wear

Durda Jewelry Co. designs its jewelry to be worn every day rather than kept in a drawer. Both black bracelets are made from 316L stainless steel, a corrosion-resistant, skin-friendly grade, and finished with a durable black coating designed to resist tarnishing and keep its deep color over time.

The pieces are fully waterproof and resistant to sweat and heat, so wearers can keep them on in the shower, at the gym, or in the pool. They do not require polishing pastes or special cleaning, and care is as simple as wiping with a soft cloth. Every piece is backed by Durda Jewelry Co. 's lifetime warranty.

“[Spokesperson quote - e.g.: Seeing our black bracelets sell out first tells us a lot about where men's style is heading. Our customers want pieces that are minimal, durable, and a little bolder than traditional silver or gold. The black finish delivers exactly that, and we're working to bring both designs back as quickly as possible.]” said [Name, Title], Durda Jewelry Co.

What the Sell-Out Signals

The sell-out reflects several broader shifts in men's accessories:



Minimalism with personality. Men increasingly want simple designs that still make a statement.

Low-maintenance materials. Waterproof, tarnish-resistant stainless steel appeals to buyers who don't want to remove their jewelry for daily activities.

Versatile, stackable pieces. Black bracelets layer easily with watches, leather bands, and metal finishes, which makes them a natural foundation for a personal stack. Gifting appeal. Adjustable and universal-fit designs remove the guesswork from buying jewelry for someone else.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. creates minimalist jewelry for men and women who value simplicity, quality, and personal style. The brand's collections include bracelets, rings, necklaces, and curated jewelry sets, available in gold, white gold, and black finishes. Each piece is designed for everyday wear, made to be waterproof and tarnish-resistant, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Customers can shop the collection and sign up for restock updates through the Durda Jewelry Co. website and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.