Durda Co. Rejects“Drawer Jewelry” Culture Everyday Jewelry From Poland

MENAFN - GetNews)"Durda Jewelry Co. builds its minimalist collections on a simple idea: jewelry should be worn every day, not stored for special occasions."Polish brand Durda Jewelry Co. challenges the habit of storing jewelry for rare occasions, with waterproof, minimalist pieces made to be worn every day.

PORTLAND - November 7, 2026 - Many households own jewelry that rarely sees daylight. Rings, chains and bracelets often sit in boxes and drawers and come out only for weddings, holidays or formal dinners. Polish jewelry brand Durda Jewelry Co. is challenging that habit. The brand designs minimalist jewelry for men and women that is meant to be put on in the morning and kept on through the day.

The company calls the habit“drawer jewelry” culture: pieces bought as keepsakes and then left unworn because they feel too fragile, too formal or too precious for daily life. Durda Co. takes the opposite approach. Its pieces are built for showers, gym sessions, workdays and weekends.

Designed to Be Worn, Not Hidden

Everyday wear runs through the whole Durda Co. range. The brand describes its rings as pieces you never need to take off, made to be worn rather than tucked away in a drawer. That idea shapes the brand's design and material choices as well as its marketing.

“We noticed that people treat jewelry like something they have to protect from their own lives,” said a spokesperson for Durda Jewelry Co.“They save it for later, and later rarely comes. We wanted to make pieces that belong to ordinary days, the commute, the office, the gym, a coffee with friends. If a ring spends the year in a drawer, it isn't doing its job.”

Materials Built for Real Life

Durda Co. makes its pieces from 316L stainless steel, the grade used for surgical instruments. The steel resists corrosion and is gentle on skin. Gold-tone pieces are finished with an 18k gold layer. According to the brand, its jewelry is fully water-resistant and stands up to sweat and heat, so it can stay on in the shower, at the pool and during workouts.

The pieces also resist tarnishing. Unlike traditional silver, they do not darken over time and need no polishing pastes. A wipe with a soft cloth is enough to keep the shine. Many rings and bracelets have adjustable sizing, so the wearer can get the right fit without visiting a jeweler. The brand backs its products with a lifetime warranty, in line with its“buy once, enjoy forever” approach.

Minimalism as a Daily Language

The Durda Co. catalog focuses on clean, simple forms: smooth bands, signet-inspired cuffs, square and link chain bracelets, wave-shaped designs and understated necklaces. Pieces come in gold, white gold and black finishes. Many designs are unisex, and the brand offers separate men's and women's collections as well as curated sets for layering.

The restrained design is part of the everyday-wear philosophy. A piece that works with both a dress shirt and a T-shirt is more likely to be worn daily. The brand's editorial content follows the same practical approach, with guides on choosing jewelry for the workplace, stacking bracelets in balanced proportions, and picking between gold and silver tones based on skin undertone.

A Shift in How People Value Jewelry

The“drawer jewelry” problem also reflects how people value what they own. When jewelry is treated mainly as a stored asset, its personal meaning stays locked away with it. Durda Co. argues that a piece becomes meaningful through wear, when it turns into part of a person's daily identity.

“Jewelry should become your signature,” the spokesperson added.“Something people recognize as yours because you actually wear it. That's the relationship we want our customers to have with every piece.”

The approach has particular appeal for men, a growing segment of the jewelry market. Many men who are new to accessories want pieces that are low-maintenance, durable and subtle. Durda Co.'s men's line of bracelets, rings and necklaces is aimed at that buyer, offering jewelry that adds personal style without demanding special care or special occasions.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) is a Polish jewelry brand specializing in minimalist jewelry for men and women. Its collections include bracelets, rings, necklaces and coordinated sets made from 316L stainless steel, with 18k gold-finished options designed to be waterproof, tarnish-resistant and skin-friendly. Built around the belief that jewelry is meant to be worn every day, Durda Co. creates timeless, versatile pieces for modern daily life, backed by a lifetime warranty. The brand sells online and shares style guidance through its editorial blog and social media channels.