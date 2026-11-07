Neighbors Vote F. La Rocca And Sons, Inc. A Nextdoor 2026 Fave Awards Winner

MENAFN - GetNews)"“For years, local businesses have grown through genuine word of mouth, and the Fave Awards put a name and a spotlight on that trust,” said Nirav Tolia, Nextdoor Co-Founder and CEO"F. La Rocca and Sons, Inc. has been named a 2026 Nextdoor Fave Awards winner, marking three years running of recognition from local neighbors.

Westchester County, New York - November 7, 2026 - F. La Rocca and Sons, Inc. has been named a 2026 Nextdoor Fave Awards winner, marking another year of recognition in the annual program that highlights local businesses supported by neighbors.

The 2026 Fave Awards recognize businesses based on votes and Faves from verified Nextdoor users. This year's winners will receive increased visibility on the Nextdoor app and in neighbor search results, a Fave Awards badge on their Nextdoor Business Page, and a“2026 Nextdoor Fave Winner” sticker for display at their business or on a company vehicle.

“For years, local businesses have grown through genuine word of mouth, and the Fave Awards put a name and a spotlight on that trust,” said Nirav Tolia, Nextdoor Co-Founder and CEO.“Every vote in this year's awards comes from a real, verified neighbor, not a star rating or an algorithm. That's what makes winning a Fave Award mean something: your community chose you.”

Neighbors selected the 2026 winners during Nextdoor's voting period from September 9 through September 30, 2026. Each vote also counted as a Fave, making the awards a direct reflection of support from local Nextdoor users.

F. La Rocca and Sons, Inc. thanked clients and neighbors for their votes, recommendations, and continued support. As a family-owned, multigenerational business, the company has built much of its reputation through local referrals and long-term relationships with homeowners throughout the region.

The 2026 Fave Awards were selected from nearly 6.6 million businesses on Nextdoor, based on Faves and votes from more than 110 million verified neighbors.

The recognition adds another local milestone for F. La Rocca and Sons, Inc. as the company continues serving homeowners across Westchester County, New York, and communities in Southern Connecticut.

The complete list of 2026 winning businesses is available through Nextdoor's Fave Awards winners page.

About F. La Rocca and Sons, Inc.

F. La Rocca and Sons, Inc. is a family-owned outdoor construction company serving Westchester County, New York, and Greenwich and surrounding Southern Connecticut communities. The company provides drainage and waterproofing, masonry, patios and outdoor living spaces, walkways and steps, retaining walls, and driveway services. With family involvement and owner oversight, the company focuses on quality workmanship and practical outdoor solutions for residential properties throughout the region.

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