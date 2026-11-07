Austin Air Systems Announces Reindeer Route Interactive Christmas Eve Map And Clean Air Family Activities

MENAFN - GetNews)Austin Air Systems has announced the Reindeer Route, an interactive Christmas Eve map that allows families to add their towns to a digital version of Santa's reindeer route. The campaign, available at ReindeerRoute, pairs the Santa tracker experience with Christmas printables, including a Clean Air Christmas coloring book focused on indoor air pollution and childhood asthma. The initiative also includes a giveaway for an Austin Air medical-grade air purifier valued at $845.

“The Reindeer Route brings together a familiar Christmas tradition and an opportunity for families to explore the importance of indoor air quality,” said Stacy Malesiewski, Marketing Director at Austin Air Systems.“The accompanying Clean Air Christmas coloring book was developed to give parents and children an accessible way to discuss common sources of indoor air pollution, including topics that may be particularly relevant to families living with childhood asthma.”

Through the Reindeer Route, families can place their town on the map of Santa's Christmas Eve journey. The interactive feature gives children and parents a way to take part in a seasonal activity while following the route across participating communities. The campaign's accompanying materials extend the experience beyond the map, with free Christmas printables for kids designed for family use during the holiday period.

The printable collection includes the Clean Air Christmas coloring book and activities connected to Santa's reindeer. Materials include a reindeer landing zone certificate and content about snacks for Santa's reindeer, also described as reindeer food. The resources are intended to give families holiday-themed activities while introducing a conversation about the air inside homes.

Clean Air Christmas Coloring Book Addresses Indoor Air Quality

The Clean Air Christmas coloring book is designed to help parents talk with children about common sources of indoor air pollution. Its subject matter includes indoor air quality and asthma triggers at home, with particular relevance for families that include children with asthma. The coloring pages provide a child-friendly way to introduce the topic as households spend more time indoors during the winter holidays.

The campaign's clean air education component is grounded in information supplied by public health agencies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Most Recent National Asthma Data, updated June 25, 2026, an estimated 4.8 million children under age 18 in the United States had current asthma in 2023. That figure represents 6.7 percent of children in the country.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's resource,“Asthma Triggers: Gain Control,” states that“indoor allergens and irritants play a significant role in triggering asthma attacks.” The resource identifies secondhand smoke, dust mites, mold, pests, pets, nitrogen dioxide, chemical irritants and wood smoke among common asthma triggers.

Austin Air Systems' campaign uses these topics as the basis for an educational activity, rather than presenting the coloring book as medical guidance. The materials are intended to support conversations between parents and children about household air and environmental irritants. They do not replace advice from a qualified health professional or provide medical recommendations.

Interactive Map and Seasonal Printables Form the Core of the Campaign

The Reindeer Route combines the Christmas Eve map with downloadable activities so that families can take part in more than one way. Adding a town to the map is the central interactive element. The printables offer an offline component that can be used alongside the Santa tracker, including coloring pages and themed activities for children.

The campaign's focus on a Christmas Eve journey gives the map its seasonal context, while the Clean Air Detective theme connects the family activities with clean air education. The inclusion of Christmas coloring pages and the reindeer landing zone certificate places the indoor air quality subject within a familiar holiday setting.

The initiative is aimed at families looking for Christmas activities that can also open discussion about indoor environments. During winter holidays, when families may spend additional time inside, the campaign introduces common indoor air pollution sources as a topic parents can explore with children. Its materials refer to childhood asthma and household triggers without making claims about preventing or treating a medical condition.

The campaign materials are presented together, allowing families to use the map online and the printables separately as part of their holiday activities.

Air Purifier Giveaway Included in Reindeer Route

The Reindeer Route campaign also includes a giveaway for an Austin Air medical-grade air purifier with a stated value of $845. The giveaway is part of the announced campaign. Information about participation is provided through Austin Air Systems' Reindeer Route page.

Families can find the interactive Christmas Eve map, campaign information, and available printables at . The campaign is also associated with ReindeerRoute, where families can access the Santa's reindeer route experience.

About Austin Air Systems

Austin Air Systems is based in Buffalo, New York. The company's Reindeer Route campaign brings together an interactive Christmas Eve map, seasonal printables and clean air education focused on indoor air pollution and childhood asthma. The initiative also includes a giveaway for an Austin Air medical-grade air purifier valued at $845.