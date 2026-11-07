Jordan Selected To Host 16Th Pan-Arab Neurosurgical Congress In 2028

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – The 15th Pan-Arab Neurosurgical Congress, recently concluded in Tunis, selected Jordan to host its 16th edition in 2028 and elected Jordanian neurosurgeon Dr. Abdul Rahman Shdeifat as President of the Arab Neurosurgical Society.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Saturday, Dr. Shdeifat emphasized that hosting the 2028 congress highlights international confidence in Jordan's medical expertise and reinforces the Kingdom's standing as a regional hub for advanced neurosurgery.

Shdeifat stated that the upcoming congress will provide a platform for Arab neurosurgeons to exchange clinical expertise and evaluate emerging technologies, directly enhancing patient care standards across the region.

He noted that his election reflects Arab recognition of Jordan's medical capabilities and expands the Kingdom's footprint across international scientific forums.

Highlighting the Jordanian delegation's contributions in Tunis, Shdeifat pointed out that Jordanian specialists chaired key symposiums and presented specialized research detailing national advancements in skull base procedures, complex epilepsy surgery, and Gamma Knife radiosurgery.

//Petra// AA