Zelensky Approves Draft Law To Reinstate Asset Declarations For All SSU Employees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this in a video address published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“Today, I also approved a draft law reinstating mandatory asset declarations for all SSU employees, so that their lifestyles and everything they own are open to scrutiny and accountability. The same rules that apply to other government agencies – not just law enforcement bodies, by the way,” Zelensky stressed.

He called on members of parliament to pass the law without delay.

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As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a decision would be made to reinstate mandatory asset declarations for law enforcement officers and employees of the Security and Defense Forces who are not involved in combat operations.