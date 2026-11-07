Zelensky Approves Draft Law To Reinstate Asset Declarations For All SSU Employees
“Today, I also approved a draft law reinstating mandatory asset declarations for all SSU employees, so that their lifestyles and everything they own are open to scrutiny and accountability. The same rules that apply to other government agencies – not just law enforcement bodies, by the way,” Zelensky stressed.
He called on members of parliament to pass the law without delay.Read also: Prosecutor asks court to place SBU general Duka in custody with UAH 100M bail option
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a decision would be made to reinstate mandatory asset declarations for law enforcement officers and employees of the Security and Defense Forces who are not involved in combat operations.
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