Zelensky Announces Further Personnel Changes At SSU Following Carthage Case

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the statement in a video address published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

He expressed his gratitude to all servicemen of the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center, emphasizing that the unit consistently delivers highly effective results.

“Alpha is responsible for the highest number of strikes against Russian occupiers. And honestly, I would very much like to see results like these from every other branch of the Security Service as well. Unfortunately, this week brought very different news about the SSU – frankly, disturbing, truly disgraceful, absolutely unacceptable things. And there have already been dismissals within the Security Service of Ukraine over this, and further personnel decisions will follow,” the President said.

Commenting on the recently released materials from NABU's investigation under Operation Carthage, he said it was important for the investigation to establish the full truth about the situation and ensure that all those who ordered crimes and acts of violence against people were brought to justice.

“I know we need our partners' support to make that happen, particularly regarding this so-called Khimprom [drug trafficking network] group. We have already discussed this with the United States at the appropriate level. We need results. We have information that this very criminal has already begun operations in Poland. We also have information that he is trying to enter the German market with synthetic drugs,” Zelensky said.

The President assured that the Ukrainian authorities would share all the information at their disposal with their partners.

Prosecutor asks court to place SBU general Duka in custody with UAH 100M bail option

As previously reported, on November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they had exposed a scheme involving the provision of improper benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered.

According to investigators, the criminal activity involved serving senior officials of the SSU, the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and representatives of the criminal underworld.

SSU Chief Oleksandr Poklad dismissed SSU employees who had become subjects of the NABU investigation.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine