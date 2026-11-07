Zelensky: Ukraine Currently Generating More Electricity Than It Consumes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the statement in a video address published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“Today, Ukraine is generating more electricity than it consumes. But because Russia is striking substations and power grids, we are unfortunately seeing very significant shortages in Kyiv and other regions in the north, east, and center of Ukraine. We are increasing the number of repair crews and supplying all the equipment needed,” Zelensky said.

According to him, extensive coordination efforts were underway on Saturday to address the aftermath of Russian strikes.

The President noted that Russia's ballistic missile campaign against Ukraine was ongoing and said that, unfortunately, the shortage of Patriot air defense systems had resulted in significant strikes on energy infrastructure and logistics facilities.

“Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Agency for Restoration, reported from the Dnipropetrovsk region, where he is currently on the ground, on the aftermath of Russian strikes and how long reconstruction will take. This concerns Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, as well as other cities and villages of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Work is also underway in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, in our communities that are critical to transmitting electricity from generation facilities to cities,” he said.

Zelensky said that logistics issues had also been discussed separately.

He also recalled that Russian forces were striking bridges across the Dnipro river, from Kyiv to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine'sfacilities hit 18 times in past 24 hours –minister

As Ukrinform reported, during their massive overnight attack, Russian forces damaged power generation equipment and main transmission substations in six regions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine