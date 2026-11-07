First Evacuees From Oleshky Leave Hospital To Join Families In Ukraine Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Faceboo.

He said that those discharged were people who had relatives or acquaintances in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, other residents of Oleshky continue to receive comprehensive assistance, including medical, social and psychological support.

“Even today, staff from the Kyiv Administrative Services Center visited the hospital to complete the paperwork for internally displaced person (IDP) certificates for Ukrainians who had been unable to obtain them earlier, while Pension Fund of Ukraine staff helped them apply for IDP living allowances,” Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman's Office is fully coordinating the work of government services, charitable organizations and human rights groups to ensure that people receive support not only during treatment but also after they are discharged.

According to Lubinets, the Ukrainians were provided with essential items from the outset, including phones, clothing and personal hygiene products. Arrangements were also made directly at the hospital for them to obtain bank cards, tax identification numbers and passports.

The Kyiv Administrative Services Center helped them obtain IDP certificates. People also submitted applications for living allowances through the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The Ombudsman noted that the evacuated residents of Oleshky had been provided with living allowances as well as additional assistance. On November 6, an additional UAH 3,000 was provided to those who needed to buy glasses.

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Temporary accommodation options have been found for those unable to stay with relatives.

“Next week, we will help people travel to the regions of Ukraine of their choice and find accommodation there. Arrangements are being made for the care of people with limited mobility and their future living arrangements,” the Commissioner said.

“Our work to support these people is ongoing. We needed not only to get them out of danger but also to ensure they received further care. I would like to separately thank everyone who has shown concern and a willingness to help! My thanks go to our international and national partners who have joined efforts to assist the residents of Oleshky!” the Ukrainian Ombudsman concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, a ceasefire was in effect in the area around the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region from October 27 to November 1 to allow a humanitarian operation to take place.

Photo: Lubinets, Facebook