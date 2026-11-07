Zelensky: Ukraine Expects Results On Air Defense And Energy At G7, UDCG And Coalition Of The Willing Meetings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in his address published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said he had spoken with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. According to Zelensky, Ukraine will be represented in several formats in November that could strengthen its position.

"the G7, the Group of Seven – the world's largest democracies – as well as the Coalition of the Willing and Ramstein, a very important format for supporting our defense. We are working to make each of these formats as productive as possible. And, of course, the results must focus first and foremost on air defenses and support for our energy sector. All packages that can strengthen our defense and support our people's resilience must arrive on time," the President said.

Zelensky also thanked Ukrainian service members for their work.

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"The front is strong, and all our operations are proceeding exactly as planned. The 95th Airborne Assault Brigade, operating in the Oleksandrivka direction – thank you very much, warriors! They are conducting successful offensive operations and keep destroying the occupiers. The 37th Separate Marine Brigade – thank you for reliably repelling Russian assaults," he said.

The Ukrainian head of state also expressed gratitude to the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade operating in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

"Our Unmanned Systems Forces. Thank you to the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade and the K-2 unit: excellent results. Also, our Navy warriors, especially the crew of our mobile Neptune missile system that carried out strikes on Russian military production facilities in the Rostov region and the city of Oryol. Thank you for your precision, guys," Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukraine's missile forces used Neptune coastal missile systems to strike the Proton-Electrotex plant in Oryol.

Photo: Office of the President