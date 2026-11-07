Military See No Russian Preparations For Breakthrough Toward Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Joint Forces Group spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Trehubov said this in a televised interview, answering a question about whether the military had detected any preparations by Russian occupation forces for operations during periods of heavy snowfall, Ukrinform reports.

"Not at the moment. The Russians have been tasked with establishing a control zone in the immediate border area. That is not about any major breakthrough; it is about maintaining constant pressure. And that is what they are doing. To say that we see preparations for something on a massive scale, a breakthrough, I don't know, toward Kharkiv – no. Absolutely not, because we can see Russian troop movements and their build-ups. Nevertheless, pressure continues in the immediate border and frontline areas, which are effectively one and the same," he said.

Russian claims of 'successes' in Kharkiv region are false, Trehubov says

Trehubov emphasized that "major breakthroughs" are not the Russians' top priority.

"Pressure in our area of responsibility continues, but as for any major breakthroughs... First, where would they go? Second, that is not the task currently assigned to the Russians," the spokesperson said.

Asked whether the situation along the border had changed – for example, in the Vovchansk direction, including around Vovchanski Khutory and Mala Vovcha – he said Russian forces were attempting to apply pressure from various directions around Vovchanski Khutory: from the right, the left, the east and the west.

"The only thing the Russians have managed to do recently is expand their control zone near Hraniv. They made a push there, but it was a push in the immediate border area. It is simply a strip along the nearby border, effectively right on the Russian border," Trehubov said.

As reported, Russian forces conduct 10–12 combat engagements per day in the east.