French Education Unions Call Strike For November 10
An inter-union group representing France's national education, higher education, and research sectors has called for a day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday, November 10, according to a statement.
The call follows the prime minister's announcement of a social conference on wages on Monday. The unions said the meeting appeared to exclude public-sector workers, calling that a "new provocation" if confirmed.
The unions urged young people and education, higher education and research staff to join the action, which may include strikes, rallies and demonstrations.
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