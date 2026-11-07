French Education Unions Call Strike For November 10

An inter-union group representing France's national education, higher education, and research sectors has called for a day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday, November 10, according to a statement.

The call follows the prime minister's announcement of a social conference on wages on Monday. The unions said the meeting appeared to exclude public-sector workers, calling that a "new provocation" if confirmed.

The unions urged young people and education, higher education and research staff to join the action, which may include strikes, rallies and demonstrations.