Russian Missile And Drone Strikes Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Ahead Of Peace Talks

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Russian missile and drone attacks have damaged energy infrastructure across Ukraine, causing widespread power outages and disrupting water and heating supplies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

According to the Ukrainian president, 12 regions were targeted in the overnight assault, with the capital Kyiv suffering the most severe damage.

At least nine people, including a child, were reportedly injured in the attacks, which involved more than 30 ballistic missiles and over 170 drones.

The strikes come ahead of planned trilateral negotiations involving Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations in Abu Dhabi next week, as diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement continue.

Writing on Telegram, Zelensky accused Moscow of preparing for the negotiations by targeting Ukraine's "critical infrastructure".

"The situation in the capital is difficult, with disruptions to electricity, water, and heating supplies. Residential buildings, the North Bridge, and a kindergarten have been damaged," Zelensky said.

"In the Kyiv region, there were strikes on substations that connect the Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central Ukraine."

The Ukrainian leader added that electrical substations had also been damaged in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.

The attacks come as temperatures continue to fall across Ukraine, with some areas already experiencing their first winter snowfall, increasing concerns over disruptions to essential services.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later announced that the capital's water supply system had returned to normal operations, while approximately 60% of residential apartment buildings had been reconnected to heating.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed electricity outages in five regions but did not specify how many households had been affected.

Attacks follow limited ceasefire and renewed diplomatic contacts

The latest escalation follows a temporary ceasefire in the southern Kherson region, which allowed hundreds of civilians to evacuate from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky.

The six-day truce, which both Moscow and Kyiv credited US First Lady Melania Trump with helping broker, enabled residents facing food shortages and continued bombardment to leave the area.

On Thursday, Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the White House, calling for a more lasting cessation of hostilities.

"The lives of innocent people must transcend the division of war. I hope Oleshky inspires greater peace," she said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities continue recovery operations following an earlier Russian glide bomb attack on an aid distribution centre near Zaporizhzhia.

The reported death toll from that strike has risen to 55, with emergency teams continuing to search through the rubble.

Zelensky calls for stronger US support and sanctions against Russia

Following Saturday's attacks, Zelensky renewed his appeal for increased American assistance and stronger international pressure on Moscow.

"We are counting on unity between both parties on issues of security, support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russian aggression, and increased sanctions pressure on Putin," the Ukrainian president wrote.

"The resolve and consistency of the United States in supporting Ukraine are of great importance in bringing peace closer."

The Ukrainian leader's remarks come as Washington continues diplomatic engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow ahead of the expected negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Separately, Zelensky's spokesperson declined to comment on reports suggesting that the Ukrainian president could be invited to the United Kingdom for a state visit next year.