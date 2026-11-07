Meloni Blames Tajani Leak On Pro-Russian Hackers
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused pro-Russian hackers on Saturday of leaking Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's personal information on the dark web.
In a statement, Meloni insisted that leaking confidential data about high-ranking government officials online was "a matter of grave concern that must be addressed with the utmost determination."
Previously, Tajani said in a social media post that the hackers have continued to seek information about him and his family. Still, he insisted that he "will not be intimidated in any way."
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