Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Meloni Blames Tajani Leak On Pro-Russian Hackers


Date: 2026-11-07 01:41:29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused pro-Russian hackers on Saturday of leaking Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's personal information on the dark web.

In a statement, Meloni insisted that leaking confidential data about high-ranking government officials online was "a matter of grave concern that must be addressed with the utmost determination."

Previously, Tajani said in a social media post that the hackers have continued to seek information about him and his family. Still, he insisted that he "will not be intimidated in any way."

MENAFN07112026000195011045ID1111930059


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search