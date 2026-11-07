Berkshire's Q3 Net Earnings Down By 28% To $22.11B
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. announced on Saturday that its net earnings attributable to shareholders saw an annual decline of 28% to land at $22.11 billion. Its overall net earnings decreased by the same percentage compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $22.19 billion.
The conglomerate's operational earnings dropped by 5% year-on-year to $12.7 billion. Meanwhile, its net earnings per average equivalent Class B share slid by 27% to $10.33.
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