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Berkshire's Q3 Net Earnings Down By 28% To $22.11B


Date: 2026-11-07 01:41:29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. announced on Saturday that its net earnings attributable to shareholders saw an annual decline of 28% to land at $22.11 billion. Its overall net earnings decreased by the same percentage compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $22.19 billion.

The conglomerate's operational earnings dropped by 5% year-on-year to $12.7 billion. Meanwhile, its net earnings per average equivalent Class B share slid by 27% to $10.33.

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