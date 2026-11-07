Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Shusha, Khankendi, And Aghdam Posted On His Social Media
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam was posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam."
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