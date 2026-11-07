Indigo's Bengaluru-Lucknow Flight Returns After Hijack Threat Note Found Full Emergency Declared At Kempegowda Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) A full emergency wad declared at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 1) after a hijack threat message was discovered inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight which was scheduled to leave for Lucknow.

The aircraft was on its way to Lucknow when the note was discovered. As per safety protocols, the aircraft was turned around and returned to Bengaluru so that security procedures could be carried out.

Once the aircraft landed back in Bengaluru, aviation law enforcement authorities and security personnel took over and isolated it in order to execute anti-sabotage and safety sweeps.

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“The piece of paper carried the message, 'This plane is going to get hijacked exactly at 6.30. Ignore this and see the consequences.' It was found by a passenger who alerted the cabin crew. The crew immediately conveyed the information to the pilot, following which the aircraft returned to Bengaluru,” a senior police officer told The Times of India.

IndiGo has issued a press statement after the incident.

"A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," read the statement.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority," added the statement.

Ground personnel were providing refreshments and updates to passengers who have been affected due to the aircraft's return.

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Authorities completed the mandatory safety checks after which the flight resumed its journey, TOI reported.

The threat was later declared to be a hoax.

Hoax bomb threats recently targeted flights in Europe

This week, dozens of flights across Europe were affected in the wake of a string of hoax bomb threats, which led to flight diversions as well as forced airlines to scramble in order to keep their passengers safe and bring disruptions to air traffic to a minimal.

With agency inputs