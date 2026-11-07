Strive Accumulates 15,124 BTC In October, Nears Top Treasury Rank

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strive, the corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, increased its holdings in October, purchasing 15,124 BTC and lifting its year-to-date total purchases for the first 10 months of 2026 to 35,497 BTC. The latest update comes from the company's third-quarter earnings report released Friday.

Following the month's accumulation, Strive reported it held 43,124 BTC as of Oct. 30-placing it among the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders, according to BitcoinTreasuries. The company also revealed it raised about $609 million in net proceeds in October through an offering tied to its SATS perpetual preferred stock, though it has not yet detailed how much, if any, will be allocated to further Bitcoin buying.

Strive bought 15,124 BTC in October, bringing total first-10-month 2026 purchases to 35,497 BTC. The firm reported 43,124 BTC held as of Oct. 30, making it the fourth-largest publicly traded corporate holder, per BitcoinTreasuries. Strive trails the third-place holder Twenty One Capital by about 390 BTC, and would need roughly 877 BTC to overtake second-place Metaplanet (44,000 BTC), assuming no further purchases by competitors. The company raised approximately $609 million in net proceeds in an October SATS perpetual preferred stock offering, but has not specified a Bitcoin allocation for those funds. In its earnings materials, Strive said it is exploring opportunities in traditional finance adjacent to crypto, including banking, brokerage, DeFi, tokenization and other structured financial activities.

Key takeawaysOctober accumulation reshapes Strive's place among corporate holders

Strive's October purchases were significant in both absolute terms and in how they position the company relative to peers. In its third-quarter earnings report, Strive said it held 43,124 BTC as of Oct. 30. BitcoinTreasuries data cited in the report places Strive as the fourth-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder.

The ranking gap is close at the top. Strive trails Twenty One Capital, sitting in third place, by just 390 BTC. To move into second place ahead of Metaplanet's reported 44,000 BTC, Strive would need an additional 877 BTC, assuming Metaplanet does not add to its treasury and Twenty One Capital's holdings remain unchanged.

The company's latest BTC purchases also echo earlier public messaging from its leadership. In a September interview, Strive CEO Matt Cole suggested the firm“could become the world's second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder by year-end,” while also noting it was not the base-case outcome.

Financing raise adds scale, but Bitcoin allocation remains unclear

Alongside its treasury activity, Strive reported a fundraising event in October that increased its available capital. The company said it raised approximately $609 million in net proceeds through an offering of its SATS perpetual preferred stock, which carries a 15% annual dividend rate.

Despite the size of the proceeds, Strive has not specified how much of the net proceeds it plans to direct toward additional Bitcoin purchases. That uncertainty matters for investors because it affects how quickly the company's treasury growth could accelerate-and whether future BTC acquisitions align with the pace implied by its October buying.

For readers tracking the corporate Bitcoin“race,” this is a key point: Strive's current rank depends not only on past purchases, but on how management deploys newly raised capital relative to other corporate priorities.

Earnings highlight Bitcoin gains, while shares remain under pressure

Strive's third-quarter financial performance included substantial unrealized Bitcoin gains. The company reported $509 million in third-quarter net income, driven largely by $533.7 million in unrealized Bitcoin gains.

Even as the earnings report underscores the financial impact of holding BTC, the market reaction at the stock level has been subdued. Shares of Strive (ASST) fell 1.97% to $20.19 in early trading Friday, extending a wider decline over the prior month to 32.15%, according to Yahoo Finance data at the time of writing.

This combination-strong accounting gains from Bitcoin holdings paired with weakness in the share price-illustrates the gap that can form between treasury performance and equity-market sentiment. Investors watching Strive may want to track whether the next wave of capital deployment translates into continued BTC accumulation and whether the market responds to that strategy.

Beyond crypto: Strive outlines expansion into traditional finance and tokenization

Strive's earnings report also points to a broader strategy for leveraging its balance sheet. In addition to continuing its Bitcoin treasury approach, the company said it is evaluating opportunities that extend into banking, brokerage, decentralized finance, reinsurance, and tokenization.

In comments provided to Cointelegraph, Jeff Walton, Strive's chief risk officer, said the company is looking beyond purely cryptocurrency-linked markets for ways to put its Bitcoin holdings to work. Walton's emphasis was on finding yield and distribution mechanisms that do not move in lockstep with Bitcoin or broader crypto conditions.

“We believe that some of the bigger opportunities are crossing the aisle into traditional finance, operating as a structured finance company, and finding yield and distribution that is not correlated to Bitcoin or crypto,” Walton said.

For investors, this matters because it suggests Strive intends to treat its Bitcoin treasury not only as a direct exposure to BTC, but as an input into wider financial products or structures. However, the earnings materials provided here do not specify concrete implementation details or timelines for these efforts. The practical next question is what kinds of transactions Strive ultimately pursues, and how management will balance expansion plans with maintaining its role as a major corporate BTC holder.

As Strive continues buying and fundraising, the next checkpoints for readers are straightforward: whether the company clarifies how October's net proceeds will be allocated, how its BTC purchases affect its ranking versus Twenty One Capital and Metaplanet, and what concrete milestones emerge from its planned moves into banking, brokerage, DeFi, tokenization and other structured finance activities.

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